Yes, Bhansali had offered a role to Imran Abbas in 'Heeramandi'

After years of being criticized for claiming that he was actually a Bollywood magnet, heartthrob and actor Imran Abbas's much-awaited moment of fame has arrived. After hearing confirmation from Bollywood mogul Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he had considered Imran for a role in rumors of the town Constitution: The Diamond Bazaarthe latter took Facebook to announce the news to the world.

“I appreciate Sanjay Leela Bhansali for providing this clarification,” the grateful post wrote. Mandate star in an article that comes from the heart. “I would like to encourage my dear 'netizens' and YouTubers to check with the other directors I mentioned in my interviews to confirm the offers they have made.”

In a recent interview with Lilly Singh, Bhansali had discussed the possibility of recruiting Pakistani stars in The Constitution, and named Imran among them. Imran had spoken in previous interviews about how he had rejected major Bollywood roles throughout his showbiz career, although he had at least once crossed the border to star alongside Indian actor Bipasha Basu in the Bollywood film. 3D creature.

In his Facebook post, Imran made a special mention to moviegoers who thought he was a “liar” and a “show-off” and noted that he was saddened that people openly refused to take him at his word.

“The most discouraging aspect is not the lack of self-confidence and the perception of me as a liar or a show-off,” Imran wrote. “It is evident that some individuals are confined within their own limited worldview, ignoring many real experiences that others have had. For them, it’s a fantasy since they still live in a little word.”

Destined to remain forever in disbelief, Imran's claims about Bollywood were recently the subject of merciless analysis by renowned Indian film critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK. Sparing no feelings, KRK addressed Imran on his YouTube channel and said, “You have left Govinda behind in terms of bragging because Govinda also once said that he was offered a Hollywood film, which he refused to do.

Sure he couldn't throw a bigger insult than comparing Imran to Bollywood star Govinda, KRK had added, “Till now, Govinda was considered the biggest braggart in Bollywood, but Imran Abbas has left behind.” which Imran had not forgotten, making a cryptic allusion to KRK's accusations of “bragging” in his own message of appreciation.

“What is even more painful is when our own people degrade their celebrities instead of standing with us,” Imran wrote. “Instead, [they] I even cite the disrespectful comments of some YouTubers or so-called “journalists”, bloggers who are condemned even within the Bollywood industry for their lack of authenticity and credibility.

Imran's die-hard fans sympathized with his plight and urged him to turn a blind eye to the naysayers. In the comments section of Imran's post, one follower wrote: “It's hard when people judge without knowing the whole story.” Don't let it get you down, you're awesome. »

While the majority of comments on Imran's page echoed similar sentiments, there were no disgruntled moviegoers on other social media pages, who expressed the opinion that Imran might have had to be clearer about the precise roles that had been offered to him.

“He should have made it clear that he was offered second place in PK”wrote an unimpressed fan. “People [were] confused between Aamir Khan's role and Sushant Singh's role.

Naysayers aside, Imran can rest assured that he now has solid validation for his claims that he has attracted the attention of Bollywood's big guns.

