Bruce Willis' Daughter Gives Health Update, Shares Celebrity Parents' Advice on Working in Hollywood

Bruce Willis' eldest daughter with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, has given an update on her father as he continues his battle with dementia.

“He's great. Yeah, yeah, he's fine. Thanks so much for asking,” Rumer told Fox News Digital at the premiere of his new film, “My Divorce Party,” at the 24th Annual Beverly Film Festival Hills, Wednesday evening.

“I think, for me, through this experience, what has been so incredible is that my father is so loved, and that has been so evident in the transparency with which we have shared. And I think that s There is a way to share our experience, it brings hope no matter what as a family that can have an effect and bring any kind of hope, comfort to someone else who. lives that, so for me, that's it.”

As she continues to follow in her famous parents' footsteps, Rumer also revealed that what she learned from them on set wasn't always specific to acting.

“I feel like what I learned from them was just watching them. I feel like being on set, one of the most important things I would say , just by proxy, you treat everyone with the same respect, whether you're in front of the camera, behind the camera, from the smallest job, it doesn't matter,” she said.

“Everyone is there, and their participation, their effort and their energy are just as important as what you do.”

The 35-year-old took that lesson with her to her new comedy, “My Divorce Party,” in her role as Ren, one of the women in a group who supports a friend through a divorce, determined to live up to the settlement money. that an ex-husband doesn't see a cent.

“My character was written as a straight man, and I thought, 'Man, okay, everyone is so funny. How am I going to find a way to find my moments and really give this character a stupidity?” Rumer explained on the carpet at the TCL Chinese 6 Theater in Hollywood.

“But it's really fun. There's a lot of depth. I think there are so many female comedies that are like, OK, but still sexy, like we still have to be sexy.” And women aren't like that when they're together, it's really disgusting,” she added with a laugh.

“Like, we talk about the nastiest, gnarliest s*** together, and we try to pretend it's not. And we keep it under lock and key, but I love that there's a movie like this. I feel like the bridesmaids walked like this we could run a little and I want to see more things like this I hope this inspires more screenwriters and. female directors to create more content that has a little more of that kind of reality.

Rumer is also a busy mother to her daughter Louetta Isley with her partner, Derek Richard.

“Honestly, everything is rewarding. She's my best friend. I'm away from her for an hour and I miss her,” she gushed.

The actress admitted she was suffering from a lack of sleep, less because of Louetta and more because of her own experience transitioning into mom mode.

“I feel like as soon as you get pregnant, maybe in the second or third month, you start to have a little bit of insomnia, and that's your body preparing you to be more awake. And I don’t think I’ve ever returned to the sleeping zone,” she said. “I'll sleep all night and I'll be like, What's happening? Is there any danger?”

“But I’m very lucky, I feel very lucky,” she added. “I know not everyone has as positive and sweet a motherhood experience as I do. Louetta is the most amazing child. She is so happy and wonderful, smiling and cheerful all the time.”

She also shared some of Louetta's milestones.

“She has four teeth. She eats like a champion. This child loves food, wants to try everything, is not picky. She almost walks, which is wild. She knows how to get out of bed herself, which is very impressive. She says mom, and she just started kissing me the other day and she says, Mwah, and it's like I melted on the floor in a puddle,” explained. Rumor.

And Rumer is happy that Louetta has Willis and Moore as grandparents.

“[Theyre] So sweet. They are the cutest. Everyone in my family is literally obsessed with her,” she said, joking that people only come to spend time with the baby and not with her.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum opened up about some of the motherhood advice she takes, and in some cases, doesn't take from Moore.

“It's funny. My mom will say, You know you should do that with her.” And I'm like, Actually, from what I've read, you don't do that anymore,” Rumer explained. “But I think there's just more information than there is. had.

“But what I find incredible is that when you're in this transition from girlhood to motherhood and you have a very close relationship with your mother, there's an interesting separation that happens almost at the moment that you kind of discover your own path as a mother And it creates a separation in an interesting way because there are things obviously that I take from her and that I love, but there are also things that I really have. want to find out for myself.

“What that ends up being, 10 years from now, is that everything we do is inevitably messing up our kids in different and opposite ways, right? I think as parents you want to give your kids that that you didn't have. I think the beauty of what I'm learning is that maybe she doesn't need what I didn't have because she is her own. person.

“So I think the best advice I could give to parents, other than not taking anyone's advice, is just to see who your child is and give them the space to figure out how to work and move with him and really trust each other I think that's the biggest lesson for me is to trust myself because I'm his mother and she lived in my body, I know her. better than anyone.

Rumer also thanked her parents for allowing her and her sisters, Tallulah and Scout, to express themselves, regardless of their celebrity status.

“[They] really gave us the space to express ourselves, whether it was through our clothes, through what we wanted to do, by making silly faces, or just, you know, expressing ourselves with weird dancing and goofiness . And I think that's very important because a lot of the time, especially when you're growing up as a nepo baby or whatever, you have to act a certain way or be a certain way. And I appreciate that we're pretty left-leaning as a family,” she said.

“My Divorce Party” is now available via video on demand.