



Photo : Gregory Pace ( Shutterstock ) Drew Barrymore's transition from movie star to TV star has been a strange and chaotic one to say the least, with many strange bumps in the road along the way. Some of these stories have been funny, but never forget the time she espoused, during about a 10 minute TV show, her love of removing stains in the first week of her life. The Drew Barrymore Showwhile others, like the harsh criticism she faced expressing his intention to return to the air without his writers during last year's strikesnot really. “Yeah, well you were in Playboy!” Drew Barrymore's child reminds her Now, however, Barrymore is set to take her offbeat TV stardom to the next level, with Deadline report today that she's about to be installed as the centerpiece in a new episode of game show Impossible to Kill Hollywood Squares. Occupying territory previously held by Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Rivers, Paul Lynde and Martin Mull, Barrymore will deliver what we can only assume will be charming, goofy banter from the strategically important cube, in the form of a game of tick-tock- quiz-based toe. around her. Hollywood Squares The last time new episodes aired was in 2004, ending a series that began in 1998 with Tom Bergeron as host and produced, along the way, one of the greatest game show clips of all time. (If you don't deliver a Gilbert Gottfried You FOOL! to the people in your life regularly enough, we don't really know what you're doing with your life.) The new series is being rebooted on CBS and will apparently return on waves. in January. No one besides Barrymore has been announced yet, including a potential host.

