International composer should lead music festival | News, Sports, Jobs

Internationally renowned composer and director Z. Randall Stroope will travel to Minot for the Magic City Choral Festival where he will guest conduct a concert debuting his new composition, “Now we belong.” The concert will take place on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University.
Stroope grew up in an agricultural environment, raising cattle on the family ranch in New Mexico. His parents both valued the musical experience, so he began piano lessons at an early age. He discovered he had a natural talent for music and eventually turned to brass playing and began composing music around age 8 or 9.
Although his early manuscripts were quite short, his career as a composer took off during his college years, and he began publishing his compositions soon after graduation. Stroope said he envisions his career in three parts: teaching at the university level, guest conducting and traveling, and composing music. He said each aspect integrates, supports and complements each other.
Stroope has conducted in 25 countries and staged more than 40 times at New York's Carnegie Hall. He has also performed music for the Vatican Mass at least once a year since 2008. He has also served as artistic director of two summer music festivals and taught composition and conducting for the Association Italian choir directors. He has published approximately 195 works, including compositions for orchestras, soloists and choral ensembles.
“Big or small, I always love getting out and connecting with people and that’s exactly what’s going to happen this coming weekend,” he said.
Stroope has home studios in Merritt Island, Florida, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Having been invited to conduct in Hong Kong, Rome, Barcelona, Singapore, Vancouver and Dublin, Stroope has an international understanding of how people connect to music. He said he believes that people around the world are the same in the sense that they have many of the same motivations, needs and desires to be better human beings – that music is such a natural part of life. humanity that it is woven into the cultural fabric of every human being. region. Although he has composed the music for the Vatican mass several times, he does not attach more importance to it than to a concert in a small community, because wherever he is, the people and their connection with the music are the same.
“I think a big part of what we gain as human beings is introspection – real introspection allows us to assess where we are in life, where we would like to be. I think it's sort of an osmosis.It almost cleans or adds a filter when we see the arts and they tend to give us perspective…I think the main thing is that the essence remains and the essence is just a better understanding of ourselves and just a appreciation of connection with others. Stroop said.
Stroop was commissioned to write a special composition for the Magic City Choral Festival on behalf of the Minot Chamber Chorale. The beginnings of “Now we belong” will be the highlight of the festival and will bring together many ensembles from the region. Ensembles involved include the Minot Chamber Chorale, Minot High School, Minot State University Singers, Heritage Singers, First Lutheran Bell Choir, Voices of Note and NU Notes.
“It's a unifying work that's simply about people who were once looking for a connection to their community, to their land in general, or even to their family, and now they've found it – now they belong there. I think that’s something that will resonate. Certainly in today's world we need all immigrants and refugees who are looking for a better place, sometimes just looking for basic needs – this book speaks to that. The desire to belong to something that is bigger than us. » Stroop said.
