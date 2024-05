Today in Entertainment History: Dollywood Opened | Entertainment

On May 3, 1937, Margaret Mitchell won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel Gone With the Wind. In 1968, the Beach Boys began a tour of the United States featuring Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. For the most part, audiences were turned off by the Maharishis' lectures, so half of the tour dates were canceled. In 1969, Jimi Hendrix was arrested at Toronto International Airport for drug possession. He was released on $10,000 bail. In 1971, the Grand Funk Railroad agreed to meet with journalists, despite their previously difficult relationship with the press. The group's manager invited 150 journalists, but only six showed up. In 1976, Paul McCartney gave his first concert in the United States in ten years, opening his Wings Over America tour. In 1978, the film FM premiered in Los Angeles. More people bought the soundtrack than saw the movie. In 1986, Dolly Parton opened the Dollywood amusement park near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. In 1988, Madonna made her Broadway debut in Speed ​​the Plow. It received mixed reviews. In 1991, the final episode of Dallas aired on CBS. In 2002, the Spider-Man movie was released. In 2003, Friends star Matt LeBlanc married Melissa McKnight in Hawaii after a five-year engagement. They separated after three years of marriage. Today's birthdays: Singer Frankie Valli turns 90. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 78 years old. Singer Mary Hopkin is 74 years old. Singer Christopher Cross is 73 years old. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 67 years old. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 65 years old. Country singer Shane Minor is 56 years old. Actor Amy Ryan (Bridge of Spies, The Office) is 56 years old. Actor Bobby Cannavale (ka-nuh-VAL-ee) (Boardwalk Empire, Nurse Jackie) is 54 years old. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 53 years old. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band is 53 years old. Actress Marsha Stephanie-Blake (When They See Us) is 49 years old. Television personality Willie Geist (Today) is 49 years old. Actress Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) is 49 years old. Actor Dule (doo-LAY) Hill (Psych, The West Wing) is 49 years old. Country singer Eric Church is 47 years old. Actress Tanya Wright (Orange Is The New Black) is 46 years old. Dancer Cheryl Burke (Dancing With The Stars) is 40 years old. Singer Michael Kiwanuka (kee-wah-NOO-kah) is 37 years old. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison (Orphan Black) is 29 years old. Rapper Desiigner is 27 years old.

