SYNC seeks to align the creative efforts of UCLA singer-songwriters and filmmakers

These women are reinventing synchronized investing.

Rachel Jos, first-year sociology student, Kate Iwamoto, first-year business economics student, and Candace Tsay, first-year sociology student, launched the SYNC student organization during the winter term. SYNC aims to build connections between aspiring singer-songwriters and filmmakers so they can mutually achieve their artistic goals, Jos said. Beyond its role as a creative outlet, Iwamoto said the organization aims to be a commercial agency, providing a platform for independent artists to pursue their own projects. Upon meeting, Iwamoto said the founders immediately bonded over their passion for art and entertainment, propelling the idea of ​​SYNC as a space for other creative students.

“Right now, we operate like an agency – fostering collaboration with different artists and helping in the creative process, but not dictating it,” Jos said.

The lack of organizations providing real-world opportunities for student singer-songwriters prompted SYNC's founders to take matters into their own hands, Tsay said. Although UCLA is full of clubs, Tsay said many of them are exclusive, making it difficult for curious students to find a place to belong. To combat such alienation and competitive applications from other clubs, Jos said SYNC welcomes musicians and filmmakers of all experience levels. By opening collaborations to new artists, the organization promotes inclusiveness and provides an accessible outlet for everyone's creativity, she added.

When artists contact and apply to the organization, they are added to a list of singer-songwriters and filmmakers, Jos said. Subsequently, based on a shared aesthetic, SYNC pairs artists to create new projects, Tsay said. Although SYNC is a fledgling organization, Tsay said her pursuit of a minor in the music industry exposed her to several passionate singer-songwriters, increasing her reach. Although the collaborations are premeditated, she added that open communication and honest feedback ensures that both artists involved realize their own visions.

Beyond connecting like-minded artists and promoting student projects, SYNC stands out for its hands-on exposure to the intricacies of the entertainment industry, Jos said. For example, as head of the organization's legal section, Jos said SYNC offers members a place to explore entertainment law and observe first-hand the evolution of artistic contracts. Jos added that the marketing department provides exposure to the skills involved in social media, graphic design and advertising in general which are key to an artist's success. So, from law to marketing to production, SYNC gives young creatives insight into the inner workings of the industry, she said.

Additionally, Jos said one of the organization's core specialties is giving independent artists a platform to produce their own work. A key issue in the industry is a lack of avenues for talented creatives to make their mark, she said, which is something SYNC aims to provide. Whether it's renting equipment or making connections, creating projects is expensive, and student singer-songwriters and filmmakers rarely have the funds to move forward, Tsay said. By fostering collaborations and supporting new artistic initiatives, Jos said SYNC stands out as a platform for aspiring artists to navigate the entertainment industry.

“The problem right now with independent artists is that they have great work and there's a lot of talent and potential, but they don't necessarily have all the means to market their work,” Jos said. “That’s where SYNC really comes into play.”

For increased visibility, SYNC plans to host evening networking events and invite industry speakers to allow members to build their own connections, Tsay said. The organization's first mix this month will take place in collaboration with another student organization and will feature the musicians on SYNC's roster as an opportunity to expand their reach and inform the organization's enthusiastic creatives, she added. By creating an inclusive and accepting environment through mixers and other collaborative events with other arts groups on campus, Tsay said SYNC hopes to combat the idea that becoming a successful artist is unattainable.

As it establishes itself as an agency, SYNC wants to delve more into the music and film production side, Iwamoto said. In the future, she aspires to have production in-house – a major goal of the organization, she said. Through fundraising and gradually building its roster of artists across the UCLA landscape, the organization hopes to eventually work with established artists beyond campus, Iwamoto said.

As all the founders come from different places with distinct career choices, Jos said they came together in their passion for art. Moving forward, Jos said they hope their variety of career paths will appeal to the student body and encourage people from all backgrounds to join them in their love for the arts.

Raising its voice among the student crowd, SYNC strives to uplift underrepresented voices, Jos said. Creative students from all backgrounds share the struggle to make a name for themselves in the industry, a collective feeling that brings people together, she said. Additionally, film and music are media that allow for diverse representation and connect people beyond their backgrounds, Jos said, and the organization hopes to use the power of these media to create connections between different communities.

“Our goal in SYNC is to elevate underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry and foster that connection between students who are all going through the same struggle: wanting to get their work out there, having a creative outlet, but maybe not not have the necessary resources. to do it,” Jos said.