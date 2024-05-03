Six Million Dollar Man star Lee Majors is 85! See how stunning the actor – who was married to Charlie's Angels' Farrah Fawcett – is now

Lee Majors is 85 years old.

And the actor proved with a new photo shared on Instagram that he still looks stunning.

“It’s 85!” Or as I like to say 58. Thanks for all the birthday wishes! I feel very blessed and grateful,” the icon wrote in her caption.

The star has been in the news lately because Ryan Gosling is in a movie version of his classic TV show The Fall Guy.

Majors has a longer resume, however, which includes many other hits like his hit 1970s television series, The Six Million Dollar Man.

He had everything, even the beautiful blonde wife, Farrah Fawcett, who starred in the hit series Charlie's Angels.

He is now married to Faith Majors, 50, who looks just like Farrah.

Here, the actor is seen in June 1971 with Farrah Fawcett at an ABC celebrity party.

Lee and Faith married in 2002.

He has three ex-wives: he was married to Farrah from 1973 to 1982.

Before that, he had his wife Kathy Robinson, to whom he was married from 1961 to 1964.

And then there was Karen Velez, his wife from 1988 to 1994.

In 2019, the actor spoke to People magazine about his nearly 12-year relationship with Charlie's Angels star Farrah, when they were Hollywood's power couple throughout the '70s.

Majors said he was introduced to Fawcett by his publicist while they shared coffee together: “So that’s what started it. It happened very quickly and lasted almost 12 years.

Majors with his wife Faith Majors, 50, in Los Angeles in 2020 during the 10th anniversary of the Open Hearts Foundation

They could be related! Faith, seen on the left, has a very similar facial structure to Farrah, on the right.

“But about a year ago, I think I see her two weeks in a year. It's very difficult with careers like this. This job is difficult. You both worked 14 hour days, and the days flew by.

While he starred in The Six Million Dollar Man while she starred in Charlie's Angels, both were at the height of their fame in the late '70s, which presented its own set of difficulties.

Lee explained: “It was difficult to get around. It wasn't as difficult as it is today, with everyone having a cell phone and social media being so fast. At the time, we only had to deal with paparazzi on the loose. You could often escape them, but not all the time.

The two stars married in 1973 before separating in 1979 and divorcing in 1982.

Lee then married Faith Majors in 2002, who he has been with for over two decades, and told People with a smile, “It's a Hollywood record.”

Sadly, Fawcett died in June 2009 at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.

At the time, UsWeekly claimed that Lee had called Farrah before her death, breaking a silence of more than 20 years.

They even worked together: she is seen here in the Peeping Blonde episode of The Six Million Dollar Man in 1974.

“He decided to call her for the first time on her birthday in February, before she died,” a source said.

“They spoke for the first time in 23 years.

“They had a 40-minute phone conversation about his life and his cancer and it was such a lovely moment for both of them.

“I guess it was a really good conversation. They joked and got a little emotional.

And Farrah was the charming detective with Kate Jackson, far left, and Jaclyn Smith, far right, in Charlie's Angels; seen here, center, in 1976

The source added: “I think it was good given the current situation.” [for] closure, otherwise they would never have spoken again.

“I think he always wanted to talk to her again, but he was just afraid to talk to her before.”

The new Fall Guy movie comes out May 3 and stars Gosling as well as Emily Blunt.

The synopsis reads: “After leaving the business a year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers returns to action when the star of a major studio film suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the brink of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Lee appeared on the television series Fall Guy from 1981 to 1986.

