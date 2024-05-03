Irrigation Festival and Art Walks Highlight Weekend Events

The first weekend of the Irrigation Festival will feature art walks, symphony performances and community plays this weekend across the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The First Friday artistic walk on an aquatic theme. will celebrate the 129th Irrigation Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at various locations throughout downtown Sequim.

Maps for the free, self-guided tour of the arts venues can be downloaded from www.sequimartwalk.com.

Highlights include:

Barb Falk's exhibition “The Art of Tranquility” at the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery at the Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave.

Peninsula Fiber Artists will exhibit “Small Treasures” in the main gallery at the A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave.

Forage Gifts and Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St., will host “An Evening with Gianna Andrews.”

Molly White will present “Blossoming Futures: A Garden of Possibilities” at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St.

Mary Oquendo will sign copies of her book “A Spirited Life” at Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St.

Mahina Hawley will display her photographic art until 7 p.m. at the Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave.

• The Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra will perform “Ein deutsches Requiem” (“A German Requiem,” in German) by Johannes Brahms at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 301 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

The public will also be able to attend the dress rehearsal at 11 a.m.

“A German Requiem, to words from the Holy Scriptures, op. 45″ has seven movements and includes parts for a soprano soloist, a baritone soloist, choir and orchestra.

It is Brahms' longest piece, with most performances lasting 65 to 80 minutes and, unlike most other classical requiems, it is written in German rather than Latin.

Tickets are $20 to $40 per person for the evening performance and $10 for a general admission seat at the dress rehearsal.

Tickets are available online at www.portangeles symphony.org, by phone at 360-457-5579, at Port Book and News, 104 E. First St., or at the door.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Renaissance Psalms, Irish Baroque and Folk: Three Centuries of Folk Songs” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

Admission is a freebie deal of $20 to $30 at the door; young people aged 18 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Oleg Timofeyev will play Renaissance lute and seven-string guitar and Jeffrey Cohan will play Renaissance, Baroque and eight-key flutes.

• The Richard Russell Group will present “One World Music” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Unity Center of Port Townsend, 3918 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Tickets for the World Fusion concert are $25 online at https://RRGwith DavidMichael.eventbrite.com or via Beverly Michaelson at Unity Port Townsend.

Tickets are $30 at the door by cash, check or PayPal.

The Seattle-based ensemble, consisting of Richard Russell, Nancy Rumbel, Peter Lawson and Anil Prasad, will be joined by Port Townsend-based Celtic harpist David Michael.

• “The man with the plastic sandwich” a play in three acts, continues with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 in the assembly hall of Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for students and are on sale online at www.olympictheatrearts.org and at the box office.

• Port Angeles community stakeholders production of “Rumors” opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Tuesdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays through May 19 at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students and can be purchased online at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

•Terry Robb is in Jefferson County for two blues guitar concerts this weekend. He will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cider House, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets for Saturday are $20 per person online at www.ticketstorm.com/e/29634/t/or $25 at the door.

He will also perform for Concerts in the Woods on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road, Coyle.

Admission to Concerts in the Woods is by a recommended donation of $20.

• Dragulous, hosted by Blake McCabe, is on stage at 8 p.m. tonight at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Featured artists include Damion Sinister-Heart, Jessica Paradisco, Allie Mirage Paradisco and Javon Love; music will be provided by DJ Purplelicious.

Tickets are $20 per person online at www.studiobob.art.

• “Alight: solo exhibition by Deborah Maris Lader” opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Aurora Loop Gallery, 971 Aurora Loop, Port Townsend.

Lader's etchings, lithographs and screen prints will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until May 26.

• The first Saturday artistic walk will feature artists from Galley 9, Northwind Art and Port Townsend Gallery from 5-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Port Townsend.

Gallery 9 will exhibit Janice Pastor's oil painting and Roberto Costas Ribiero's silver jewelry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Pastor and Ribiero are featured artists from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at Gallery 9, 1012 Water St., throughout the month of May.

“Lush Language” opens 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St.

The exhibition will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday until June 30.

The exhibition features the work of Isabel Elena Pérez of Quilcene, Tininha Silva and Claire Ragland of Port Townsend, and Becca Fuhrman of Seattle.

The Port Townsend Gallery will host a reception for Andrea Guarino-Slemmons and Nancy Pascoe from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Nature photography of Guarino-Slemmons and Pascoe's sashiko artwork and handmade bags will be on display daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St.

• A closing reception for “Clallam Mosaic Presents Art by Divergent Adults of the Northwest Peninsula” will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Attendees of the free reception, all ages and dog-friendly, can view the artwork and meet some of the artists and their caregivers.

The Loom Bar will be open and there will be live music.

For more information, call the studio at 360-775-2160 or visit www.studiobob.art.

• HomeConnection to the Olympic Peninsula will wrap up its production of “Much Ado About Nothing” with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at San Juan Baptist Church, 1704 Discovery Bay Road, Port Townsend.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $5.

• Jeanne K. Simmons will host “Creativity + Conversation” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson County Historical Society Museum of Art and History, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

Admission to the art discussion series is included with regular museum admission of $9 per person, $7 for those 65 and older.

• Opening Day at Sequim Bay Yacht Club will feature free boat rides and rowing trials from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the John Wayne Marina, 2577 W. Sequim Bay Road, Sequim.

The club will offer trips on its Flying Scot sailboat and on members' motorboats; life jackets will be provided and children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Adults can try their hand at the club's rowing training at Sequim Bay after a quick introduction to rowing under the guidance of Guy Lawrence, the club's rowing coach; prospective rowers should wear sports or water shoes.

There will be a flag ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at the marina mast followed by the blessing of the fleet and last call for members who have passed away in the past year.

The ceremony will conclude with a concert by bagpiper Eric Evans, who will march to Pitship Point at 3 p.m. to play while members' decorated boats leave the marina for a parade through Sequim Bay.

The parade can be viewed from Pitship Point, the balcony of the marina building, from Mud Bay Beach or from your own boat.

For more information, visit www.sequimbayyacht.club.

• Coffee makers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Field Arts and Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 to $45 per person online at www.fieldhallevents.org.

The Los Angeles-based band is touring to promote its third studio album, “A Night In Nepantla,” which features a fusion of traditional Mexican folk music and electronic dance beats.

• 129th Sequim Irrigation Festival, the state's longest continuous festival will return this weekend.

Crazy Callen Weekend runs Friday through Sunday with activities primarily in Carrie Blake Community Park, followed by Grand Finale Weekend May 9-11, including the Grand Parade on May 11.

The first weekend honors DR “Crazy” Callen and the work that he, James R. Grant, H. Hucksford and Captain Thomas Jones did to create the irrigation ditches to bring water from the Dungeness River to farmland.

The first lock of the river was raised on May 1, 1895 and the first celebration of the festival took place on May 1, 1896.

Find the full festival program on www.irrigationfestival.com.

•Sarah Shea and Chez Jazz will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., Sequim.

• The Chris McCarthy Quintet will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Waterfront Coffee Bar at Field Arts and Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles. No cover charge.

• The North Olympic Mustang and Cougar Club will sponsor a pony cruise at 11 a.m. Saturday and Show and Shine at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Cruisers can meet at 10 a.m. at the Price Ford parking lot, 3311 EUS Highway 101, Port Angeles, and depart at 11 a.m. Price Ford will sponsor a barbecue after the cruise.

The car show will be held at the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Registration for the show begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

Admission is $25 per vehicle.

For more information, call 360-540-0361 or visit www.n-olympic-mustangs.com.

•Ken Wiersma will present “Bird Insectivores” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Wiersma will discuss birds that feed primarily on insects, spiders and invertebrates.

The presentation is part of the Backyard Birding series sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society.

Admission is by donation of $5; Proceeds support the company's bird education and conservation programs.

• An appreciation barbecue, by the Vote YES committee, is set for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Quilcene Community Center, 294952 US Highway 101, Quilcene.

The Committee wishes to acknowledge the support of Quilcene School District voters for the recent levy on educational programs and operations. Hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be served. Everyone is welcome.





