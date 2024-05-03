Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton May 3-5, 2024





When: Until May 12; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: This visually stunning, critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning show includes familiar tunes such as Circle of Life, Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Hakuna Matata. Cost: $44.50 to $175 More information: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org 2. First Friday When: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday May 3 Or: Various locations in downtown Dayton Details: This monthly art crawl highlighting downtown Dayton businesses features special dining, shopping and entertainment deals. Cost: Free More information: Downtowndayton.org 3. A world fair When: May 3-5; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Or: Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia Details: Visit booths representing more than 30 countries, including China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Guam and more, to sample the cuisine or learn about their culture. Cost: The one-day pass costs $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children. The three-day package costs $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and children. Parking costs $5 (cash only) More information: aworldafair.org 4. Party at the Plaza When: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday May 3 Or: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton Details: The first Party at the Plaza event of the season, taking place before the Dayton Dragons take on the West Michigan Whitecaps, centers on the Wild in Water Street District theme, with a special appearance by Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and the Madison Mohawk Steel Drum Group. Other family-friendly activations include inflatables, Dragons Green Team, Roofman, Pedal Wagon tours throughout the Water Street District, raffle giveaways and much more. Cost: Free More information: waterstreetdayton.com Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATER COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATER COMPANY 5. Peerless When: Until May 12; 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday Or: Loft Theater, 126 N. Main St., Dayton Details: Marya Spring Cordes skillfully directs Human Race Theater Company's exceptional local premiere of Jiehae Park's funny, bold and dark contemporary take on Shakespeare's Macbeth that examines the unforgiving world of high school and college admissions. Dinithi Fernando (left) and Palini Sunkara (left) deliver fantastic portrayals of scheming, talkative siblings who will stop at nothing to claim their place at a prestigious university. In the final minutes of this captivating experience, intentionally timed to expand the ride beyond its core audience, Cordes, greatly assisted by lighting designer John Rensel, creates one of the most thrilling and breathtaking effects ever products at the Loft. Cost: $20 to $53 More information: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 6. Peter Mulvey When: 7 p.m. Friday May 3 Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Dayton has been a regular stop on Peter Mulvey's tour since the mid-1990s, when he supported early albums like Brother Rabbit Speaks (1992) and Rapture (1995). The Milwaukee-based singer-songwriters' latest offering is More Notes From Elsewhere, a collection of live recordings released in January. A new single, Comedian, was released on March 29. Tod Weidner and Rich Reuter will also perform Friday. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $15 in advance, $18 the day of the show More information: 937-424-3870 or Yellowcabtavern.com 7. Dayton Taco Fest When: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday May 4 Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Enjoy an assortment of tacos from traditional to modern served by numerous vendors. Cost: FREE ENTRANCE More information: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/tacofest Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO TY GREENLEES Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO TY GREENLEES 8. Achilles Fillet When: 8 p.m. Saturday May 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. Or: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville Details: Achilles Tenderloin is the musical project of Richmond, Indiana folk blues musician Joe Augustin. He not only lived in Dayton while attending Sinclair Community College, but also recorded his last two albums in Gem City. 2023's Tincture For Trouble was recorded at Reel Love Recording Company with Patrick Himes. Achilles Tenderloin plays with Sadbox and Radar. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $5 More information: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com 9. Derby day! When: From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4 Or: 510 E. Fifth St. in downtown Daytons, Oregon District Details: The Oregon District Business Association presents the sixth annual Derby Day celebrated in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby. Highlights of this family-friendly event include the Weiners Race (Dachsunds) starting at 2 p.m. and a Star Wars costume contest at 3 p.m. and a hot dog eating contest at 6 p.m. Cost: Free More information: theoregondistrict.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 10. Dayton Music Club When: 3 p.m. Sunday May 5 Or: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville Details: The Dayton Music Club honors its youth scholarship recipients with its annual scholarship recital. Performers include Kenneth Christman (altoamore) with Sally Christman (piano) and Mary Jo Johnson (violin) and Gail Lilite (piano). Each year, DMC awards $10,000 in scholarships to students in grades 7-12. This year, three grand prize winners, Noah Hahn (flute), Vivian Chang (violin) and Mason Duan (piano), will also perform. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free. Donations will be accepted. More information: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

