Kareena Kapoor hails Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, calls it a gem | Bollywood

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been widely acclaimed since its OTT release last month on Netflix. After Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor saw the film and took to her Instagram stories to praise the satirical drama on Friday. (Also Read: Laapataa Ladies gets a second life after OTT release, fans share their favorite scenes from Kiran Rao's film)

Kareena comments on Laapataa Ladies

Kareena Kapoor praised Laapataa Ladies.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of the film and wrote: What a gem Give a salute (red heart and rainbow emojis) She then tagged the director Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Productions and the cast of the film – Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan. Kiran re-shared the mention on her Instagram account and wrote: Kareena (red emoticons heard)

Kareena via Instagram stories.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt had rewatched the film on her Instagram stories. She wrote: “Such a wonderful moment at the cinema (heart emoji). These ladies @pratibha_rabta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen on this side @ss_this_side @ravi_kishann) truly have my heart..@raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances from the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you

Priyanka Chopra also praised the film and wrote: Thanks for the entertainment and education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem (blessings and heart eye emojis) make more movies!

More details

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictional state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides are exchanged on a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other remains stuck at a train station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to investigate the case. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film, jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande, hit the theaters on March 1.

