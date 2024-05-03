Gurucharan Singh Disappearance: 'Taarak Mehta' Actor Gurucharan Singh Disappearance: New Details Emerge. Was everything planned?





Police investigation into the disappearance of Gurucharan Singh 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh, who has been missing for almost two weeks, is suspected of orchestrating his own disappearance, according to reports. Delhi Police is actively investigating this puzzling case. The saga of disappearances began on the evening of April 22 when Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show, was supposed to board a Delhi-Mumbai flight, but he never made it. His father raised his concerns and filed a missing person report, stating that Gurucharan had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. but never reached his destination or returned home and his phone was inaccessible. Delhi Police sources revealed to News18 that Gurucharan left his phone in Delhi's Palam area, making it difficult to track him down. CCTV footage showed him moving between electric rickshaws, suggesting a planned departure from Delhi.

A police official said: He left his phone in Palam area. We are trying to trace him, but this only makes it more difficult to find Gurucharan Singh, as it means the phone is not the actor's. In the CCTV footage, we found that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like he had planned everything and left Delhi.

Gurucharan Singh's sudden disappearance has triggered a kidnapping investigation, with authorities forming several teams to locate him. Her father's concern about her mental stability adds a layer of worry to the situation. Career of Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh rose to fame through his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but left the show in 2020. Despite his character's popularity, he faced financial difficulties, although no official confirmation has been made . Colleagues and friends from the industry, including TMKOC stars Jennifer Mistry, Samay Shah, Mandar Chandwadkar and producer Asit Modi, expressed their deep concern and hope for his safe return. The investigation into Gurucharan Singh's disappearance continues as authorities work to solve the mystery surrounding his absence. .

