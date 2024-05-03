Ayush Gupta to make spiritual videos inspired by Bollywood films





Indians are crazy about Bollywood films and there is no better way to send a message, says Ayush Gupta, who is a spiritual leader – Reiki healer, numerologist and tarot card reader. Ayush would make witty videos on Bollywood films, talking about what we can imbibe from the storyline. These videos would be published on Instagram. Photo courtesy of Ayush Gupta Team In today's world, the quality of a film, its story and the acting are often discussed. People share positive and negative opinions about movies. Whether a film is good or bad, it's its story that teaches us something that came to mind. Movies influence us in various ways, shaping our hairstyles and ideologies. So I thought about the positive lessons we can learn spiritually from certain films, offering a fresh and optimistic perspective on life, he says. Talk about movies that he has already made videos on, he said, We have already made videos for iconic films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 12th Fail and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and we are currently working on more upcoming films. The idea is not just to entertain, but to explore the lessons people can learn from these films. We want viewers to watch with the intention of discovering valuable information that can help them in their lives. It's not just about the entertainment aspect in the broad sense; films can sometimes offer meaningful lessons. Our goal is to cover not only current releases, but also delve into films from the 90s and early 20s, capturing the essence and core messages that these films represented so beautifully during that era. He adds, In India, there is a huge craze for films and people are passionate about them. People take inspiration from movie stars, try to imitate them, re-enact scenes or find comfort in strong characters who resonate with their own life journey. This deep connection and relationship with films has a powerful impact, inspiring people in various ways. Realizing this, we decided to convey lessons beyond what the films convey, introducing unique and spiritually enriching ideas. As a spiritual leader and film enthusiast myself, I see this as a wonderful opportunity to learn and share something meaningful with others, aligning my distinct vision with the messages depicted in the films. Talking about how he will choose these films, he says: In today's world, everyone has become a film critic. I think even if a movie isn't very good, you can learn a lot from the story. You also have to see films from this angle. If you watch films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 12TH Fail and Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara, there are so many things to learn from these films and we can also learn a lot from films which did not perform very well at the box- office. I think when someone watches a film, apart from being entertained, they can also see what they can absorb from the film. On the video side, we are also planning to bring back films made in the 90s. The subjects on which these films were made were both very entertaining and endearing. We are so crazy about Bollywood movies that I am sure people will learn a lot from these videos. We will focus on the spiritual aspect of these films and talk about what they want to convey. Please follow and like us: Like that: As Loading… Other popular stories Indian television, film and music enthusiast who spreads the love of Indian entertainment around the world!

