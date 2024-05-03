Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara actor Romel Raj Krishna on his acting debut says he studied engineering but always wanted to become an actor







Talking about his journey to becoming an actor, he said, “I come from Patna, Bihar. The world of cinema has always fascinated me. I remember watching films in theaters and wishing I could do the same. But growing up in a small town, I didn't even know if it was a career option for me.”

He added: “I studied at a boarding school and that's how I got into acting. The first time I performed on stage was in front of 500 people and that whole experience was transformative .And not just the performance part, but the whole preparation. It was so much fun.” He studied engineering. He continued, “When I was in 10th grade, I started Googling an acting career. I learned that there are a few acting schools as well. However, I still wasn't sure and I didn't know how to tell my parents so I joined an engineering college and those 4 years convinced me that acting is what I'm supposed to do. Actor Romel Raj Krishna talking about making Television debut as an antagonist in Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara .Talking about his journey to becoming an actor, he said, “I come from Patna, Bihar. The world of cinema has always fascinated me. I remember watching films in theaters and wishing I could do the same. But growing up in a small town, I didn't even know if it was a career option for me.”He added: “I studied at a boarding school and that's how I got into acting. The first time I performed on stage was in front of 500 people and that whole experience was transformative .And not just the performance part, but the whole preparation. It was so much fun.” He studied engineering. He continued, “When I was in 10th grade, I started Googling an acting career. I learned that there are a few acting schools as well. However, I still wasn't sure and I didn't know how to tell my parents so I joined an engineering college and those 4 years convinced me that acting is what I'm supposed to do. Talking about his move to Mumbai, he shared, “During my final year, I looked for places where I could train as an actor. Right after completing my studies, I came to Mumbai. I trained and did acting while simultaneously doing a job to support myself financially. Initially, I did a small appearance in popular shows like Saavi Ki Savaari and Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu. I was also part of the historical drama Swaraj But I am excited to finally have my big project Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Maira Dharti Mehra on Dalchini season 2: I hope the makers listen to the fans' petition Talking about his role, he added, “The character I play is called Babloo. He's a negative character that I represent in this series. He is a middle-class man who married a girl from a rich family. It’s been 5-6 years of marriage and I also have a child. I am now torturing my wife for money and blackmailing her so she can extract money from me from her rich parents.”

Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara premiered last week starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra and Aarchi Sachdeva.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/meetha-khatta-pyaar-hamara-actor-romel-raj-krishna-on-making-his-acting-debut-says-studied-engineering-but-always-wanted-to-become-an-actor/articleshow/109792629.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos