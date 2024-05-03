MetroWest and Greater Milford restaurants to enjoy Cinco de Mayo in style





May 5Originally a minor holiday celebrating a major military victory in the 1800s, it has become an occasion to celebrate Mexican culture around the world. The holiday dates back to 1862, when the Mexican army defeated the French army at the battle of Puebla. The Second French-Mexican War saw the Mexican armies hold the forts of Loreto and Guadalupe despite being poorly equipped compared to the French army. The victory inspired patriotism in Mexico. Today, in the United States, the holiday has become an annual event where everyone can participate in the sights, sounds, and flavors of Mexican culture. Want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Here are seven restaurants in MetroWest and Greater Milford to enjoy the holidays: What is Cinco de Mayo?What is it and how to celebrate 2 Waverly Street (route 135), Framingham – (508) 820-2523 Aztec Restaurant is known for its birria tacos, a traditional Mexican meat stew with vinegar, peppers and spices, and is usually made with goat meat, but can also be made with lamb beef, this food Framingham's base typically celebrates Cinco de Mayo with decorations, music and daily specials. You can enjoy drinks and food on the terrace outside the restaurant and try their special fish tacos and, of course, their birria tacos. Aztec Restaurant also offers catering and is accepting pre-orders for family meals for this year's festivities. 1 West Union Street, Ashland – (508) 881-3500 Since 2013, this Ashland restaurant has been serving up tacos, burritos, and other Mexican favorites. Over the past 11 years, Taqueria de Mexico has unveiled new products such as birria tacos, mojarras, nopales, chile rellenos, pozole and gorditas. Also on the menu are handcrafted margaritas and Mexican desserts such as flan and churros. 350 East Main Street (Route 16), Milford – (508) 881-3500191 Mechanic Street (route 140), Bellingham – (508) 966-4000 This Mexican restaurant is known for its margarita specialties. The “Ultimate Margarita” revisits the traditional drink by adding orange juice. Sol de Mexico locations also offer a margarita flight, with three 8-ounce glasses of different margaritas. In addition to their selection of food and margaritas, Sol de Mexico locations also offer extensive tequila collections, including Casamigos, Don Julio and Patron. Sol de Mexico has three locations, in Milford, Bellingham and Taunton. A fourth location, in Natick, closed last summer. 725 Cochituate Road (Route 30), Framingham – (508) 309-7348 Did you miss the Sol de Mexico in Natick? Margaritas has a restaurant on the Framingham-Natick line. As the name suggests, this chain offers a full margarita menu and a monthly margarita flight. This month's Margaritas flight flavors are original, pineapple, mango and your choice of one of their house-infused tequila margaritas. 28 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Wayland The phrase “gas station tacos” might conjure up images of poor food decisions. But Yo!Boca!Taco turns that idea on its head by offering some of MetroWest's most acclaimed Mexican fare, all from a Route 20 gas station. The taco spot, which just opened a second location in Sturbridge, offers burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and quesadillas, which can be enjoyed as an accompaniment to horchata. 1609 rue Concorde., Framingham (508) 877-0104 Press? Consider Taco House, a Framingham taco stand where customers can purchase tacos for as little as $3. Recipes come from Gustavo Corona of Marlborough. The quaint taco stand offers, as the name suggests, tacos, but also tortas, quesadillas and chicken wings. 158, rue Principale. (Route 62), Hudson – (978) 310-7246460 Lincoln Street, Marlborough – (774) 556-2941 Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a traditional touch? Lalo Mexican Restaurant will feature live mariachi and banda music at its two MetroWest locations Saturday and Sunday. Mariachi bands play from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Marlborough. On Sundays, Mariachi music is played from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Hudson. Banda music precedes it at 5 p.m.

