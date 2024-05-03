Summer Beauty Secrets Revealed: How Bollywood Actresses Stay Radiant





The harsh summer sun leads to dryness and many other skin problems. But when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, we notice them with glowing skin all the time, even in summers. If you're wondering how this magic happens, scroll down to read these Bollywood actresses' summer beauty tips.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt follows a proper skincare routine to keep her skin healthy and glowing. She opts for a facial with ice water on her face every day before putting on makeup. This gives her a natural blush and glow while improving blood circulation to her face. Apart from this, she also makes sure to use a sheet mask every night to rejuvenate her skin. Alia has shared her skincare routine on her YouTube channel.

Katrina Kaif Katrine Kaif ensures a radiant glow on her face by consuming two glasses of hot water every morning, even in summer, as she believes it immediately flushes out toxins from the body and gives a natural glow.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone swears by her home remedies which include her dahi besan pack which prevents breakouts on her face and also provides subtle smoothness and nourishment. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers to wear a sandalwood and turmeric face mask with vitamin E drops which removes marks and spots from her skin and gives a healthy glow. Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor uses a mint clay mask for her skin's glow. After the mask follows a daily deep cleansing process. Critical I say Kriti Sanon takes care of her puffy eyes by using green tea and caffeine brewed under eye patches which soothes her skin and rejuvenates it. She took to her YouTube channel and shared her skincare routine. Don't Miss: Step-by-Step Guide to Applying Sunscreen to Your Face Kiara Advani Tanning of the skin is therefore quite obvious in summer. Kiara Advani prefers to put tomato paste on his face in summer. She has been doing this since her teenage years and it is the main reason for her glowing skin. Don't Miss: Summer Skincare: Tips to Rejuvenate Your Skin, Expert Opinion Take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities' beauty tips to face the summer days. Herzindagi.com is the gender and lifestyle vertical of Jagran New Media, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, help us with this link. Image Courtsey: Instagram

