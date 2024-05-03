Check out Buc-ee's in Louisiana and Derby Day in entertainment news





Get ready to enjoy road trips even more as Buc-ee's gets closer to the grand opening of the first Louisianastore, and are you ready to break out your best hats and your best seersucker? Shreveport Derby Day is back. For all adults who love rock and roll, unleash your inner rock star at a unique adult rock and roll music camp experience in downtown Lafayette. Find out which Regional Arts Council chief executive is set to retire as she recalls her journey as an arts icon. Coming to Louisiana Buc-ee's, with its toothy beaver mascot, has developed a following among travelers who view the stores as tourist destinations rather than just giant convenience stores. The franchise is now moving closer to opening its first store in Louisiana after the city, state and Federal Highway Commission signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to the interchange and service road design concept of Interstate 20 which will accommodate the project. Learn more about Buc-ee'sBuc-ee's moves closer to grand opening of first Louisiana store in Ruston Shreveport Derby Day returns to Shreveport on May 4. “We look forward to using the beautiful new downtown Provenance for our Shreveport Derby Day,” said Matt Snyder, Shreveport Derby Day organizer. This event will take place in the beautiful community of Provenance and will continue its tradition of being a dynamic outdoor celebration in honor of the Kentucky Derby. Learn more about ticketsDerby Day is back. Get your tickets now Rock and roll camp Unleash your inner rock star during a unique rock and roll music camp experience for adults in downtown Lafayette. Presented by Danny Devillier who designed Good Time Rock Retreat as a “transformative rock camp designed specifically for adults”. Devillier has worked as a professional musician for over 20 years and is the owner of The Music Room teaching studio. He thinks the Good Time Rock Retreat is a way for adults to have fun. “This camp is for adults 21 and older,” Devillier said. “Kids have so many opportunities to express themselves, but it’s rare to find something for adults to really let loose.” Learn more about this camp for adultsMusician creates camps for adults to learn how to create music This Shreveport icon has worked in six-month increments since 1986, and his retirement is no exception. Pam Atchison, executive director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, will retire from the arts council at the end of the year. She has now transitioned into her new role as director of Christmas in the Sky. For the past 38 years, Atchison served as Executive Director of the SRAC and was a visionary and pioneer of the arts in Northwest Louisiana. During her tenure, she created ArtBreak, reimagined the Texas Street Bridge, and helped create a thriving arts community in downtown Shreveport. Learn more about Pam Atchison's retirementShreveport Regional Arts Council Executive Director Recalls Her Journey

