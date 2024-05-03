Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok and his wife 15 years younger divorce

Hong Kong actor-singer Roger Kwok and his actress wife Cindy Au have announced their divorce after 18 years of marriage.

On May 2, both shared similar statements on their social media accounts about their decision to separate after two years of careful consideration, according to Ming Pao.

An old photo of Roger Kwok and Cindy Au with their children. Photo from Weibo

Both men expressed the difficulty of their decision, thanking each other for their sacrifices and efforts towards the family.

Kwok, 60, and Au, 15 years his junior, have two children: a 16-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. The couple first met in 1999 while working on a film and married in 2006, with their wedding celebrated as a “fairytale” event by fans.

After her marriage, Au gradually scaled back her career to focus on raising her children and later pursued a master's degree in sports nutrition.

According to a 2021 interview with Ming PaoKwok said he adjusted his filming schedule to support Au's education and took a more active role at home.

Despite efforts to improve communication over the years, the couple has faced challenges, including divergent views on parenting which, according to a report from 8 days in March, led Kwok to sometimes consider divorce.

Kwok, a famous TVB actor known for his roles in hits like “Lin Shing Kuet” and “Black Heart White Soul,” is among the few to have won the Best Actor award three times at the TVB Anniversary Awards. His career and their seemingly idyllic family life have been well-documented, making the divorce particularly unexpected for their supporters.