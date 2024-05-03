Exclusive – Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing case; Monaz Mevawalla aka Roshan Sodhi says, 'Everyone on the sets wishes him luck including me and wants him to come back soon'





Guru Charan Singh known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was supposed to board a Delhi-Mumbai flight, but he did not make it. He has not been seen at home since then, with his last known location being in Delhi. Additionally, his phone has since been inactive. The unexpected news of Gurucharan's disappearance has deeply shocked his friends, family and colleagues, who hope and pray for his safe return.Monaz Mevawalla who joined the show five months ago, to play the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi, spoke exclusively to ETimes TV about Gurucharan's demise and shared that everyone on the sets of Taarak wishes him well- be. Talking about Gurucharan's missing case, Monaz said, “When I first heard the news, that time I was walking on the sets and my co-star Balwinder was also there. We were shooting in the Sodhi house We both got the message from our industry friends Everyone on the sets was shocked to know what happened, why I mean where did he disappear? he should be fine and the cops should be able to locate him soon. Everyone on the sets wishes Gurucharan ji good luck including me and wants him back soon. Monaz further shared that she has never interacted with Gurucharan since she joined him only five months ago and has only seen him on the show: “Actually, I haven't had no interaction with him before. I don't know him personally. I have seen his scenes with the actress who played the previous Roshan. I have never interacted with him in the past. I don't know him, I have no idea what's going on in this case because I don't know him, so people don't even know him when talking to me, I don't know where he is right now. “, she concluded.

On April 24, Gurucharan Singh's last known location was in Palam, just a few kilometers from his residence. In a bid to track his movements, police examined CCTV footage from around his home in Delhi to determine the route he took towards the airport. Roshan Singh Sodhi from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing for 4 days: Gurucharan Singh's phone is inaccessible, family files a complaint Recently, another actor from the show, Samay Shah, responded to the news. Samay played Gurucharan on screen. Samay reacted to the news of Gurucharan's demise by expressing his strong belief that Gurucharan would return soon. He emphasized that it is not just hope but a deep belief that Gurucharan will resolve the situation quickly as it seems to be a personal matter. Samay found the situation more incredulous than shocking, stating that Gurucharan is not the type to run away. Although he has no specific information about Gurucharan's whereabouts, Samay's strong intuition and knowledge of Gurucharan as a person leads him to believe that Gurucharan will return and that he is doing well.

