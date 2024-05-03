



Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Fall Guy.

Summary The charismatic duo of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are a major draw for the anticipated The Fall Guy film, as are the film's many cameos.

The ending of The Fall Guy features a hilarious cameo from Jason Momoa, perfectly capturing the meta tone of the film.

Momoa's cameo not only sets the stage for a potential sequel, but also adds self-referential comedy to the film's storyline.

The guy who falls just in timeThe ending includes a cameo from a major Hollywood actor that completely captures the meta-tone of the film. As the film kicks off the summer movie season, the question of where to watch The guy who falls just in time is widespread. From the film's fun tone, to the incredible action, to the much-needed appreciation of stunts and The guy who falls just in timeThanks to its charming cast, it has long been one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The casting in particular is a big draw for The guy who falls just in time, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt forming an incredibly charismatic duo. With Gosling particularly out of the biggest film of 2023, barbiestudio executives hope The guy who falls just in time's box office may be bolstered by its all-star ensemble. While the film's credited actors provide plenty of excitement, it also includes a series of brilliant cameos, one of which stands out due to its earlier setup, its connection to the film's meta-tone, and even potential teaser of a series of The guy who hits the spot.

Jason Momoa appears in the ending of The Fall Guy as himself Momoa is the new star of Metalstorm In The guy who falls just in timeAt the end of the series, Jason Momoa makes an appearance. The film centers on Ryan Gosling's titular stuntman Colt Seavers searching for the missing star of a film called Metalstorm, directed by Emily Blunt's character Jody. Colt becomes embroiled in a conspiracy that results in the revelation that the missing star, Aaron Taylor Johnson's Tom Ryder, killed another stuntman. Eventually, Ryder is fired from Metalstorm and arrested, paving the way for Momoa's cameo.

The guy who falls just in timeThe ending reveals that Momoa is the actor hired to replace Tom Ryder in the lead role of Jody's film. This means that the former plays a meta, fictionalized version of himself in The guy who falls just in time, acting in Jody's film Metalstorm. With The guy who falls just in timeAs the story within the film is self-referential, hiring Momoa to play himself fits the tone of the film perfectly. The cameo explanation even extends into The guy who falls just in timeThe post-credits scene of. The Fall Guy teased Momoa's appearance earlier in the film when Colt finds a sticky note of Ryder reading

“Is it Momoa or Mamoa?” Jason Momoa's The Fall Guy Cameo Plays a Role in the Sequel Jason Momoa may return in The Fall Guy 2 Custom image by Yailin Chacon

Although Momoa's appearance in The guy who falls just in time is a fun gag in itself, it could also create a story for The Fall Guy 2. A sequel to The guy who falls just in time has not been confirmed, although Momoa's inclusion could lead to a continuation. The first film focused on Colt wrapped up in the drama of Ryder's life, something that could easily continue if Momoa was used in a sequel. Not only would this allow for a perfect on-screen duo with Jason Momoa and Ryan Gosling, but it would also continue The guy who falls just in timeIt’s the meta sense of humor. Having Momoa in a larger role as a fictionalized version of himself could lead to some fantastic self-referential comedy. If this were the case, The Fall Guy 2 could continue the story from the first film that Colt was involved in acting, although potentially with the notable change of Momoa not being the villain. This would allow a potential sequel to The guy who falls just in time feeling familiar yet fresh, while capitalizing on Momoa's hilarious cameo from the first film.

The guy who falls just in time The Fall Guy is an action thriller from Bullet Train and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman forced to track down a missing movie star, investigate a conspiracy, and repair his relationship with the love of his life. The film was written by Drew Pearce and inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name. Director David Leitch Writers Drew Pearce

