Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return

Celebrity chefs Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith offer another season of the hit Roku Channel series in May, bringing together eight bakers from across the country under their famous English tent to try to win the title of best amateur baker in the Americas.

PEOPLE has the exclusive debut of the trailer teasing a “bitter” competition that will be accompanied by “sweet” success for the lucky Hollywood and Leith baker who will crown the champion. And judging by the preview, the two baking experts the public may know as judges on The Great British Pastry Show (calledThe Great British Pastry in the UK) are learning new things for season 2.

“I just think it’s gotten too big,” Hollywood, 58, tells a baker, who quickly reminds him that “American-sized portions” are “a little different.”

Casey Wilson, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Zach Cherry in season 2 of "The Great American Baking Show."

Like the British competition it is based on, The Great American Pastry Show will test the bakers' skills with a series of weekly tasks: a signature challenge, where bakers showcase their proven recipes; a blind technical challenge, where they are tasked with producing a pastry with limited instructions; and a mind-blowing challenge, where bakers demonstrate their skills and talent.

“You want to see real finesse, so we make it as difficult as possible,” Leith, 84, says in the trailer.

The bakers are ready to take up the challenge. Season 2 cast includes Chris Curcuru, 58 (Summerland, CA), Brad Gessner, 62 (Youngstown, Ohio), Mackenzie Rubish, 37 (Fallbrook, CA), Ronald RJ Winter, 32 (Chico, CA ) and Nicole Aufderhar, 37, of Walker, Minnesota, Ruoyun Zheng, 24, of San Francisco, Victoria Walters, 34, of Philadelphia and Jennifer Reyes, 45, of New York.

“Last year's level was so good that I expect the same this year,” says Hollywood. “America is such a big country that it’s possible to have such an eclectic mix of bakers.”

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Zach Cherry talk with a contestant from Season 2 of "The Great American Baking Show."

Apparently among this mix is ​​at least one baker, Aufderhar, who admits that “cakes aren't my thing.”

“You know where you are, don’t you?” Hollywood tells him. “You are there The Great American Pastry Show tent.”

There is also another baker, Zheng, who is very nervous in Hollywood. “You're shaking! Who's scaring you?” » he asks Zheng, who quickly replies: “You, of course!”

Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson in season 2 of "The Great American Baking Show."

The Roku channel has become the new home of The Great American Pastry Show in 2022. Five seasons of the series had already been broadcast on ABC, the last dating from 2019.

For the second season of Roku, Zach Cherry will be back to host, this time joined by Happy endings alum and Slut Sesh star Casey Wilson, who replaces former co-host Ellie Kemper.

Wilson moves to the main series after co-hosting the The Great American Pastry Show: A Celebrity Vacation with Cherry on Roku in 2023. And the comedian approaches hosting duties with the same signature humor that has endeared her to fans.

“There are 10 minutes left,” Cherry told the contestants at one point. “Or about 20 TikTok videos,” Wilson says.

Season 2 of The Great American Pastry Show will be available on the Roku Channel on Friday, May 24. Viewers can access the network for free on Roku devices, web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.