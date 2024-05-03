



From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi' to Gosling's film, the list is rich 1 out of 10 The weekend is approaching and it's time to relax at the cinema or watch a new show. Here are our top picks for the week ahead. With this list in hand, there's not much between you and being immersed in a world of wondrous tales.

Image credit: Supplied/IMdB

2 out of 10 The Fall Guy (UAE cinemas): Ryan Gosling takes one for Hollywood's unsung heroes, the stuntmen who put their lives on the line so the hero can shine in any film. Described as a lovable action ode to stuntmen, those who live in the shadows are celebrated in this film. And who better than director David Leitch, who was a stuntman before becoming a filmmaker, to helm the project? Gosling is joined by actress Emily Blunt in this action comedy. In case you're wondering, the term “Fall Guy” in the stunt world refers to the one who takes the hits. He's the guy who steps in and takes the fall off the horse, off the bike, down the stairs, etc.

Image credit: Supplied

3 out of 10 Aavesham (UAE Cinemas): When it comes to being a gangster with a swag, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil – known as Fafa to his beloved fans has succeeded on that front in Aavesham . He plays the lovable and flamboyant gangster Ranga who gets attached to three students and does everything possible to accommodate them. He may kill and mutilate people for a living, but he is surprisingly kind and forgiving towards his young wards. But things take a turn for the worse when the student trio realizes that hanging out with gangsters and their entourage could cost them dearly. Watch this Malayalam feature film if you're in the mood for a wacky film filled with thugs with a heart. Even though they glorify thug life and violence, it's a treat to watch Fahadh Faazil kill it on the big screen. His greatest weapons, aside from the swords and knives on his person, are his personality fueled by his attitude. The new kids on the block Mithun Jai Shankar (Bibin), Pranav Raj (Aju) and Roshan Shahnavaz (Shanthan) grow up on you. Director Jithu Madhavan has done a neat job of putting together a very engaging comedy filled with flashy characters.

Image credit: IMDB

4 out of 10 Heeramandi (Netflix): Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves big spectacles and there are plenty of them in his female-led Heramandi. Set in pre-independence India in the 1900s, this eight-episode series takes you into the world of courtesans and their waning importance. Manisha Koirala plays the fierce and ruthless Mallikajaan, a matriarch who will do anything possible to gain power over her coterie. But Farida, confidently played by Sonakshi Sinha, vows to destroy her because she has old scores to settle. Although the series resembles poetry in motion with grandiose settings, opulent clothing, and jewelry, be aware that the luscious series is bloated and is not easy to complete in one sitting. But the lush ladies, the handsome men and the web of lies and deceit make it watchable.

Image credit: Netflix

5 out of 10 Shaitaan (Netflix): What happens when the eldest daughter in your family falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger? Starring a group of accomplished actors such as Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, this supernatural thriller tells the story of a family's life being disrupted and unraveled when malevolent forces take over their life.

Image credit: IMDB

6 out of 10 Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (UAE cinemas): This American fantasy spectacle marks the triumphant return of the Monsterverse. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by a formidable trio of writers including Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, this episode seamlessly combines thrilling action and a gripping narrative. Led by a talented ensemble including Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle reprising their roles, alongside Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen and Rachel House, the film will transport you to a spectacular and bloody world. It's the epic clash between Gozilla and Kong.

Image credit: IMDB

7 out of 10 The Broken News: Season 2 (Zee5Middle East): There is a lot to enjoy in this newsroom drama helmed by formidable talents like Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Bendre and Ahlawat play the editors of two warring news channels, Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7. Along with some brilliant actors, the series takes a searing look at newsrooms and journalists struggling to stay relevant and get stories flowing at breakneck speed. Should facts trump sensationalism? It is also studied in depth. The second season is now available.

Image credit: IMDB

8 out of 10 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (UAE cinemas): The new Ghostbusters movie isn't just for die-hard fans. Actor Paul Rudd plays a sort of stepfather to Carrie Coon's Ghostbusters crew, racing into town with Egon Spengler's grandchildren to catch a huge ghost wreaking havoc. The town loves them, but they still face criticism from the mayor, played by William Atherton in the original film. Mckenna Grace shines as Phoebe, a teenager eager to join the family business but is held back until she is older. There's a fun mix of old and new, with Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz running a magic shop and some modern twists like a ghost romance. Plus, there's plenty of paranormal trouble brought on by a cursed artifact, bringing a mythical threat with a Game of Thrones vibe.

Image credit: IMDB

9 out of 10 Malayalee From India (United Arab Emirates cinemas): Starring Nivin Pauly as a man in his thirties with no particular ambitions, this political thriller taps into the comic side of the actors. He plays the role of the quintessential underdog while waiting for his big break in life, but it remains elusive. Like most Malayalam films, this film is set in the middle-class family background and shows it in the most realistic way. The film also sees Pauly reuniting with his Varshangalkku Shesham co-star Dhyan Sreenivasan. Watch this if you want a comedy that celebrates underdogs.

Image credit: IMDB

10 of 10 Nadikar (UAE Cinemas): In this zany drama, there is Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas who plays a flashy superstar who has lost his shine and mojo. He desperately needs a blockbuster and the comedy lingers on his attempts to reclaim that charisma and bankability. Also watch out for Soubin Shabir, on call to bring back Thomas Aura, and Bhavana who plays a relentless journalist. Recently in Varshangalkku Shesham, we saw actor Nivin Pauly killing it as a mercurial hapless superstar and enjoyed it immensely. The Nadikar trailer also suggests that it will be a fun and engaging ride. How can you not love stars who live in a fishbowl disconnected from reality?

Image credit: IMDB



