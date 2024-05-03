Of course, Universal Studios' new Fast & Furious Coaster is called Hollywood Drift





Universal Studios Hollywood is preparing to install its first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster with Fast & Furious: the Hollywood drift in 2026, relying of course on Fast Furious franchise. The press release sent by Universal parks The shared roller coaster will enhance the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never before used in a roller coaster. Studio Thought Chucky Seed Was Too Gay, Too Funny What's exciting is that before, the theme park that operates above a working movie studio seemed reluctant to add a large thrill ride outside in case the noise and Screams would sound loud enough to interrupt productions below. Universal Studios has announced that it will use a state-of-the-art ride system specifically designed to immerse guests in the world at high speed. Fast Furious universe. Highlights will include a revolutionary 360-degree rotation of individual vehicles as they propel themselves along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with noise reduction technology for a breathtakingly superior experience. With smoother, more technologically advanced ride systems, roller coasters no longer produce the clunky, abrasive sounds that wooden roller coasters once did. Few months ago, Universal Studios even tested loud screams rides (presumably from its East Coast counterpart, Universal Orlando), to see if they affected production of the planned areas on which The Hollywood drift go sit down. So now, with the expansion of the studio in the lower lot and the arrival of more attractions, like Super Nintendo World, room has been made to sandwich. Fast & Furious: the Hollywood drift on the upper part of the land, mainly above the hill, where the demolished building Special effects And Universal animal actors the steps used to be. Guests will enter the Fast & Furious: the Hollywood drift Line up on the upper lot of Universal Studios Hollywood in a red brick garage-style structure before boarding the ride's vehicles, which are modeled after several cars featured in the film. Fast Furious movies. Another cool feature is that the roller coaster technology will make you feel like you are on the road with the driving of Dom Toretto and the Fast family by catapulting themselves along an aerial track that winds above parts of the theme park. This will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds. It already looks way more exciting than the studio trams Fast & Furious: Supercharged 3D 360 experience. Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, said in the release: “As a premier theme park entertainment destination with a rich history of immersing guests in incredible rides based on today's most inspiring film, television and gaming properties, we're excited to introduce our first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster. He added: “As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of Fast & Furious: the Hollywood drift will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrills into our already vibrant theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it hits the scene in 2026. Have the chance to stop on a Fast Furious a heist adventure and maybe have some Corona beer in the park afterwards is something you can count on us for. Fast & Furious: the Hollywood drift will open in 2026 Universal Studios Hollywood. Want more io9 news? Find out when to expect the latest news wonder, Star WarsAnd Star Trek exits, what is the next step for the DC Universe in cinema and televisionand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/universal-studios-fast-and-furious-coaster-hollywood-1851453443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos