Entertainment
15 Best Bollywood Actors of the 80s Who Were Pioneers of Their Era
The 80s era saw a revolution in Indian cinema, both in terms of stories and stars. New players have entered the mainstream and some have become pioneers. Today we take a look at some of the best Bollywood actors of the 80s who carved a niche for themselves so that the world could follow in their footsteps.
15 Best Bollywood Actors of the 80s Who Shaped the Bollywood Cinematic Landscape:-
1. Amitabh Bachchan
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Bachchan's larger-than-life presence and stellar performances dominated the '80s with iconic films like Shaan and Coolie. All this only solidified his status as a living legend of Indian cinema. For those who don't know him, Big B has been entertaining us for six decades now.
2. Vinod Khanna
From brooding anti-heroes to charming romantic leads, Khanna has given several memorable performances in iconic films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Over the years, his choice of films has earned him a place among the most beloved actors of the '80s.
3. Rishi Kapoor
Fondly remembered as the 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood, Kapoor stole hearts with his charm and skills in timeless classics like Bobby and Chandni. It's his ability to infuse each role with genuine emotion and relatability that has allowed him to win fans across generations.
4. Anil Kapoor
With his infectious energy and dynamic acting skills, Kapoor has delivered blockbuster performances in films like Mr. India and Tezaab. Interestingly, not just in the 80s, Anil was one of those rare stars who remained at the top of their game for several years non-stop. Kapoor will soon complete over five decades in showbiz.
5. Mithun Chakraborty
Synonymous with masala artists of the 80s, Chakraborty's electrifying dance moves and rugged personality were fan favorites. Especially in films like Disco Dancer and Boxer, Mithun's larger-than-life presence and ability to command the screen shone most brilliantly ever.
6. Jackie Shroff
In a career spanning over four decades, Shroff has delivered exceptional performances in films such as Hero and Karma. Over the years, he eventually established himself as one of the quintessential action heroes of the era and still remains as relevant as any other star of the 21st century.
7. Govinda
The undisputed king of comedy, Govinda ruled the 80s with his unbeatable comic timing and flair for dancing. His performance in Coolie No. 1 and Aankhen had left the audience divided with his trademark style and made him one of the most loved figures in the hearts of millions.
8. Naseeruddin Shah
A master of his craft, Shah has proven his acting skills in critically acclaimed films like Masoom and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. His talent for effortlessly switching between intense dramas and offbeat comedies made movie fans love him immensely. Like every other actor on the list, Naseeruddin was also one of the best Bollywood actors of the 80s.
9. Sunny Deol
Known for his intense characters and iconic dialogues, Deol made a big impression with his films like Ghayal and Betaab. Sunny embodied the quintessential 80s Bollywood hero and cemented his status as a true icon of the era.
10. Dharmendra
The evergreen superstar continued his reign in the 80s with memorable performances in films like Sholay and Satte Pe Satta. The legend was known for his ability to seamlessly transition between action, romance, and comedy.
11. Jeetendra
Considered the 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood, Jeetendra charmed audiences with his romantic roles in films like Himmatwala and Tohfa, becoming an idol of the times. The man was charming and talented and that's why he was generally considered one of the leading men of Bollywood in the 80s.
12. Sanjay Dutt
Dutt's performances in films like Naam and Khalnayak are still remembered after centuries. Because of his demanding command quality with the characters he placed, Sanjay was one of the most sought after actors of the 90s and we don't even doubt it.
13. Rajesh Khanna
Although primarily a star of the '70s, Khanna's influence continued into the '80s with memorable performances in films like Souten and Avtaar, reaffirming his status as Bollywood's original superstar. His ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level has made him a true icon of Indian cinema.
14. Shatrughan Sinha
Known for his iconic dialogues and larger-than-life persona, Sinha's performances in films like Kalicharan and Vishwanath have grabbed attention thanks to his powerful screen presence. He was definitely one of the best Bollywood actors of the 80s.
15. Amol Palekar
Best known for his versatility, Palekar entertained audiences with his memorable performances in classics like Gol Maal and Chhoti Si Baat. During the 80s, Amol starred in several super hits across languages and established himself as one of the stalwarts of 80s Bollywood.
Each of these actors bringing their unique talents to the revolutionary Bollywood cinema of the 80s, this era became a treasured chapter in the history of Indian cinema.
Which of these 80s Bollywood actors was your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla and come back for more rewinds and movie recommendations.
