Rookie actor Lee Seo-han denies allegations of illegal filming, apologizes to fans





Actor Lee Seo-han recently denied allegations of illegal filming after posting a video of alleged sexual activity on his social media.

Lee uploaded a video to his Instagram Story on Wednesday of what appears to be two people engaged in sexual activity. The video was deleted an hour after it was posted online.

The actor later posted his apology online, explaining the video as “a joke between male friends.” He apologized to singer Bang Ye-dam and his fans for filming the video in his studio, as well as to people who may have been affected by the video.

After fans discovered that the video was filmed in Bang's studio, some speculated that the man being filmed was Bang and that the video was filmed and posted without consent.

Lee said he and Bang were friends. Despite Lee's initial explanation, the rumors have not subsided.

The next day, Lee returned to Instagram, apologizing for the short duration of his initial apology. He then gave a more detailed version of the events that occurred.

My close friends and I often listen to music, watch movies, and have drinks at Ye-dam's studio. Yesterday, five people gathered for a drink. A drunk friend and Ye-dam returned home after midnight, he said.

Lee went on to say that he and his friends are posting a lot of videos of staged situations these days and that the video was intended to be posted on his private account. This is not illegal filming or anything like that, he said.

Lee further said, “I sincerely apologize for causing controversy with my inexperience.

Lee said he would correct his conduct from now on. I sincerely apologize to anyone who must have been offended by the video and to the fans who care about me. I will now act with caution. Once again, I'm sorry. BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2024-05-03/entertainment/movies/Rookie-actor-Lee-Seohan-denies-illegal-filming-allegations-apologizes-to-fans/2039382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos