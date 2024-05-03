The Fall Guy is not up to par





In “The Fall Guy,” Ryan Gosling trades his dream house (Barbie) for sandy shores, embodying the ultimate beach vibe. However, in “The Fall Guy,” his playground is the world of stunts, and he excels in this new role. Gosling seamlessly transitions from his Oscar-nominated role as Ken to Colt Seavers, a beleaguered Everyman who suffers a 12-story fall, crashes through a window, and executes an epic car jump, among other daring feats in the light fun of “Fall Guy.” Under the direction of David Leitch, former Brad Pitt understudy, the 1980s television series Lee Majors is transformed into an action comedy homage to the unsung heroes of the stunt world. Gosling and Emily Blunt shine as lovable exes who find themselves reunited in extraordinary circumstances. “I am not the hero of this story. I’m just a stuntman,” Colt Seavers (Gosling) muses in voiceover, introducing us to his world. Widely considered Hollywood's premier stuntman, Colt's career hits a snag when a stunt goes horribly wrong, leaving him with a broken back and a fractured love life. A year later, Colt is down on his luck, parking cars as a valet at a burrito restaurant when a call from producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) changes his fortunes. Jody, now an up-and-coming director, needs Colt in Sydney for her ambitious sci-fi epic “Metalstorm.” However, upon his arrival, Colt discovers that Jody neither requested nor desired his presence. Despite a rocky start, Colt's skills are soon put to the test when he is tasked with tracking down Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), an A-list actor who has mysteriously disappeared. Alongside his friend and stunt coordinator Dan Tucker (Winston Duke), Colt embarks on a wild adventure that involves going undercover, encountering shady characters, and even teaming up with a French-speaking dog. As Colt digs deeper into the mystery surrounding Tom's disappearance, he finds himself entangled in a web of deception and danger, where nothing is what it seems. With each plot twist, Colt must rely on his wit, ingenuity and determination to uncover the truth and bring Tom home. Amidst thrilling action and thrilling excitement, “The Fall Guy” also explores themes of friendship, loyalty and the power of redemption. As Colt navigates the treacherous world of Hollywood, he learns valuable lessons about trust, forgiveness and the true meaning of heroism. With its exhilarating action sequences, charismatic performances and witty dialogues, “The Fall Guy” is a thrilling adventure that will keep audiences entertained from start to finish. Gosling's portrayal of Colt Seavers is a tour de force, showcasing the actor's versatility and magnetic screen presence. For fans of the original television series and newcomers alike, “The Fall Guy” offers a new and exciting take on the beloved characters, while paying homage to the spirit of the original. With its blend of humor, heart and thrills, it's an action comedy that delivers on all fronts. GO SEE THIS MOVIE! 4 ½ stars out of 5

