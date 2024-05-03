Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor and more…

Ananya channels her inner black cat in a fitted backless dress and smoky eyes

Mumbai – Actress Ananya Blacksmith looked every inch sharp as she shared a series of photos from her latest photo shoot.

Ananya shared the images on Instagram, presenting herself in monochrome.

The actress wore a fitted backless dress, paired with sparkling diamond jewelry and smoky cat-eye makeup. Her hair was left open, adding an edge to her look.

In the caption, she simply included a black cat emoji.

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped black heart emojis in the comments section.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Ananya will next be seen in 'Call Me Bae', 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'.

Priyanka says being a part of Womb has been nothing short of inspiring for her

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra feels inspired to be a part of the documentary “Women of My Billion” (WOMB), directed by Ajitesh Sharma, which she described as “stories of courage, strength and resilience”.

Priyanka shared a sneak peek of the documentary on Instagram, highlighting the focus on fighting all forms of violence against women in India.

It also features the journey of Srishti Bakshi as she walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering 3,800 km in 240 days to discover and share stories about women.

Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “Very rarely do you come across people whose strength leaves you in awe and lights a fire within you to tell a story that can truly make a difference. »

“Introducing WOMB, a film created by these incredible women @srishtibakshi @apoorvab that showcases stories of courage, strength and resilience. Being a part of this journey has been nothing short of inspiring. These stories of change are now yours,” she added.

The show, which began airing on May 3, is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan's Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas Purple Pebble Pictures.

Vaani Kapoor in and as 'Badtameez Gill' headlines comedy-drama set in Bareilly and London

Mumbai – Actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming modern era comedy-drama titled 'Badtameez Gill' and its shooting will take place in Bareilly.

Producer duo Nickky & Viicky said in a statement on Thursday: Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill which is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and only choice and she is perfect for the role in every way.

They shared that Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in the film which has her heart in the right place.

The duo called Vaani a top-notch actress. And she was not seen in comedies and family entertainers. We think she will do a brilliant job in this genre. The role was written with someone like her in mind.

They added: We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who could be a riot for her family and friends. Vaani is that person in real life. So when we met her, we knew we had found our clue! She will light up the screen with her presence and we hope to entertain a lot of people with our film.

The film, directed by Navjot Gulati, tells the story of a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. It is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

'Badtameez Gill' also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani's brother and veteran star Paresh Rawal plays the actress' father in the film.

Zeenat Aman urges her industry colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals onto film sets at all costs

Mumbai – Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman On Friday, she shared her distress over the plight of domestic and wild animals, urging her colleagues in the film industry to avoid bringing wild animals onto sets.

On Instagram, Zeenat shared an emotional experience she had seeing an elderly domestic elephant on the set of a project.

The actress posted a picture of herself wearing a blue and white kurta, standing next to a table decorated with miniature elephant idols.

Her heartfelt note read: “I had tears in my eyes recently when I arrived on set and found an elderly domestic elephant on the premises. She stood on the hot asphalt, bejeweled and adorned…and she stood there all day while the cameras rolled. I was contractually obligated to do my job, but I am absolutely guilty that such a majestic animal suffered for my work and your entertainment. The fate of animals, domestic and wild, has always upset me. I don't believe any wild animal has any place in captivity, much less one as perceptive, intelligent and emotional as an elephant. From what little I have learned about this species, I know that they are very sensitive social animals. Keeping them in captivity is willfully supporting cruelty.

Making a sincere appeal to her friends and colleagues in the film industry, the 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' fame actress said, “It is my sincere and urgent appeal to my colleagues and compatriots in the film industry to avoid at all costs to bring wild animals onto the set. We are very fortunate that India is home to the majority of the world's Asian elephant population and that this species is our national heritage animal. We are also fortunate to have many organizations in India working towards the welfare and conservation of this incredible animal. I share some resources from these organizations on my stories. I will be delighted if you browse them.

The 72-year-old actress also shared an old newspaper clipping headlined 'Calcutta raises over Rs 94,000 for WWF'.

The diary page contains a message from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Zeenat said: “My concerns for wildlife are an old story – please swipe to see an excerpt from 1974 – but it is only now that I am able to make more concerted appeals on these issues. And since I couldn't bear to pose with the beautiful elephant subjected to the chaos of our decor, here is a photo of me with 'my' elephants that I have collected over the years.

“In honor of that sentiment, today I’d like to hear about your favorite wildlife encounters! Please leave a comment and remember the key word here is “wild”. No comments on captive wild animals please! This includes performing monkeys, bottle-fed tigers, talking parrots and everything in between,” she added.

“Sign with the hope of a kinder world where non-human species enjoy the dignity they deserve,” the note concludes.

Sunny Deol opens up about the 'recognition' his family receives: 'He was crying and laughing inside'

Mumbai– Sunny Deol opened up about the recognition the Deols are finally getting and talked about the love and appreciation their family has received from the public.

In an upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Deol brothers Sunny and Bobby will be the special guests.

After their successful year on the big screen, the Deols are enjoying the unprecedented love and cheers from their fans.

Reflecting on the affection their family receives, Sunny said, “Since the 1960s, my father has been here and we have been in the same spotlight. And then suddenly Drisha (Sunny's daughter-in-law) came home, and then 'Gadar 2' was released, before which Dad's film was released. I couldn't understand what was happening after the release of 'Gadar 2'.

“I was crying and laughing inside because I couldn’t believe what was happening. It was like, “Where did God manifest Himself from?” After the release of Animal, all records were broken. And it’s all because of the love and support from the audience,” he said, leaving Bobby emotional.

Dharmendra last appeared in the 2023 romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Bobby also won the hearts of viewers with his character Abrar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starring action drama 'Animal'.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” airs every Saturday on Netflix.

Why boring eater Saiyami gorges on home-cooked meals such as dal, roti and sabzi

Mumbai – Actress and Fitness Enthusiast Saiyami Kher doesn't believe in “crash diets”, but rather enjoys home-cooked meals and can stick to the same thing for months.

“I'm not at all someone who believes in these crash diets. I believe in maintaining a balanced diet. I like to eat homemade food. With the profession I am in, it is difficult to do that because I travel and never at home,” Saiyami told IANS.

“But as much as I can, I try to eat home-cooked food, and it will mainly be dal, sabzi, chicken and roti during the day, and at night it will be salad, soups and grilled chicken. It's something I've been doing for a long time.

The actress explained why those close to her make fun of her eating habits.

“Everyone makes fun of me because I'm a boring eater. I can eat the same thing for four months,” she said.

Saiyami recalled an incident from his 2023 film “Ghoomer”.

“When I was filming 'Ghoomer,' I ate the same salad for 40 days, where everyone got sick of me and said we can't see you eating that again, but I'm just someone one who loves to eat one thing at a time and again,” she said.

Alaya F: There are some films I seek out and others I get completely by chance

Mumbai– Since its debut in 2020, Alaya F. has portrayed various characters in several big-budget films.

The actress, who describes herself as a “work in progress,” explained that there are certain films she pursues while others happen to her by chance.

With a filmography that boasts a myriad of genres, is it a conscious choice to not be pigeonholed? Alaya told IANS: “Yes, it's different, and I'm trying to do different things, but I think I'm just being offered all types of films. Then there are certain films that I chase, and some films are completely by chance. It's a mixture of everything. »

I'm very lucky to have a wide variety of roles, and I hope that continues, said the actress, who has worked in films as diverse as Chalk and Cheese.

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya made her debut in the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' with Saif Ali Khan. She was next seen in the psychological thriller 'Freddy', followed by 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. She will next be seen in 'SRI'.

With the big films coming up, does she feel like she's succeeded?

“I don't think any actor would say, 'Yeah, I made it.' I'm satisfied now.” No, no, I have a long way to go before I even feel like I'm there. that I will do my best every day and I hope people enjoy it,” she said (IANS).