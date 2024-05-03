3-2-1 Acting Studios offers acting classes for children, teens and adults





Amanda Peter is the new owner of 3-2-1 Acting Studios. Formerly a school principal and teacher, she now runs one of the most renowned acting schools in Los Angeles. Amanda has worked in the entertainment industry for over 15 years as an actress, latent voiceover, beauty pageant, and host. At 3-2-1 Acting Studios, Amanda prepares child actors and young adults for acting careers. Amanda produces the Showcase & Acting Career program which includes classes with top acting coaches, a photo shoot, demos, seminars, interview training and audition technique. The program culminates with a showcase day where agents from across Los Angeles come together to observe new talent and provide representation. The 3-2-1 Acting Studios Showcase program is exclusive and famous for its success rate. In addition to having several agencies as guests, alumni of this program are very successful in film and television. You can find 3-2-1 alumni on TV shows like NCIS, Shameless, Big Little Lies, Perry Mason, Swat, Bunked, Jimmy Kimmel and more! 3-2-1 Acting Studios is the number one recommended acting school for children, by managers, agents and famous casting platforms such as Backstage. In addition to offering an excellent career program, the school also offers many acting classes for fun. Many of the classes offered at 3-2-1 Acting Studios are designed to help children and teens become more confident and learn advanced public speaking skills. It offers energetic children a way to express themselves and learn to focus and listen better, while encouraging shy and timid children to come out of their shells and have fun. The school's mission is to promote communication and life skills in a stimulating environment. Classes are offered in person and online, without appointment. Whether you're looking to get started in the profession or join a fun and welcoming community, 3-2-1 has you covered. Want to try a free acting class? Text 818-275-2740 to reserve your spot today!

