Bollywood and streaming giants on edge as Amazon comes under fire for hurting religious beliefs in India
By Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Aditya Kalra and Euan Rocha
MUMBAI (Reuters) – Controversy in India over Amazon's political drama “Tandav” has put Bollywood and global video streaming giants on alert, prompting closer scrutiny of scripts for possible hurting religious sentiments in a key growth market.
Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, some even removing scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers and two industry sources said.
This comes as Amazon Prime Video is embroiled in legal cases and police complaints alleging that “Tandav” depicts Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner and offends religious beliefs. 'Tandav', a Hindi word meaning fury, features top Bollywood actors.
Public outcry over obscenities and religious depictions is common in culturally sensitive India, but the “Tandav” issue snowballed when police questioned Amazon India's head of original content for Prime Video for years. hours following official complaints.
Fearing arrest, Aparna Purohit filed for bail, which was rejected by a state court, but the Supreme Court on Friday granted her protection from arrest.
“Scripts are read and re-read now,” said a producer in Bollywood, India’s Hindi film industry. “Streaming platforms are reviewing content for anything they consider to be a red flag,” the producer added, declining to be named.
Amazon has decided to delay the release of a new season of a popular Hindi spy thriller, “The Family Man”, which was due to be released last month, four of the sources told Reuters.
The show, according to Amazon, is about the efforts of an Indian intelligence officer in his “high-pressure, low-paid job.”
Although Amazon declined to comment, one of the sources said the delay was “a knock-on effect of what happened with Tandav.”
Amazon recently issued a public apology “to all those who felt hurt” by “Tandav”, saying some objectionable scenes had been removed.
India, the world's second most populous country with 1.3 billion people, is a valuable market for Amazon and rivals Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ Hotstar.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said at an event last year that Prime Video was doing well globally “but nowhere is it doing better than in India.”
Netflix announced 41 new shows and movies for 2021 in India, compared to around 30 new titles released in 2020.
“TOO MUCH RISK”, FEARS OF ARREST
Unlike films, content on video streaming platforms is currently not subject to censorship in India.
But some lawmakers and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party say some shows on Amazon and Netflix encourage obscenity or harm religious beliefs.
A member of the ruling party's youth wing has filed a complaint against Netflix, objecting to scenes in the series “A Suitable Boy” showing a Hindu girl kissing a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.
Netflix is closely monitoring Amazon's 'Tandav' business, an entertainment industry source said.
Netflix declined to comment.
A scene from “Tandav” removed by Amazon after its release involved a play in which a person acting as the Hindu god Shiva seeks suggestions on how to increase his following on social media after someone says that Lord Ram was becoming very popular online.
Revered religious figures have “been ridiculed and portrayed in a very poor manner”, the state court judge observed while rejecting Purohit's anticipatory bail plea.
The Supreme Court, however, granted him protection from arrest subject to his cooperation in the case.
His lawyer said Amazon was willing to cut more scenes from “Tandav” if it wanted.
One of the most significant consequences of the controversy is the growing fear of arrests. Some producers are asking for clauses in their contracts with streaming services to protect them from lawsuits.
“It’s just too risky and not worth the headache, especially if you’re threatened with jail,” one producer said.
(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Aditya Kalra and Euan Rocha; additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Saurabh Sharma; editing by Himani Sarkar)
