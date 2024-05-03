Ahmed Best, the actor behind Jar Jar Binks, is proud of his Star Wars heritage





Ahmed Best is a futurist, educator, martial artist, writer-director, and the actor behind Jar Jar Binks, the most hated character in the Star Wars universe. Long-eared Jar Jar is a bipedal amphibian-like creature with an ungainly gait and a winning attitude. The revolutionary computer-generated goofball debuted in the first installment of George Lucas' prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menaceand immediately sparked widespread criticism from fans and the press. It almost cost me my life. It was too much, Best recalled recently. It was the first time in my life where I couldn't see the future. I saw no hope. I was 26 years old and living my dream, and my dream was over.

Now 50, Best is the picture of panache that could easily be mistaken for a resting rock star. He arrived to our interview driving a motorcycle and wearing a blue denim jacket, black jeans and stylish sunglasses.

In the presence of Best's confident demeanor, it's even more shocking to learn that in 1999, vitriolic fans pounced on Jar Jar and, in turn, ravaged his mental health. But he revisited those memories a few weeks before the film returned to theaters Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its release. Two constellations, Star Wars and Star Trek, fueled Best's curiosity about science and the arts as a child in the South Bronx. Star Wars (Episode IV) from 1977 was the first film he saw in the cinema. At the time, being part of the intergalactic saga seemed unimaginable. Twenty years later, Best was starring in Stomp, the theater show where performers communicate through rhythm and acrobatics, when Robin Gurland, the casting director of Phantom Menace, attended a performance in San Francisco. She had spent months conducting an exhaustive search for the actor who could embody the physicality of Jar Jar. That evening, she found him. There was just something so electrifying about his performance; it was natural and innovative, Gurland said by phone. I couldn't take my eyes off Ahmed.

What if you came from this other planet, totally different from everything we know? How would you move? Gurland remembers asking Best during his audition at Skywalker Ranch. He understood this immediately and was able to create this being from nothing. Doug Chiang, the design director of Phantom Menace, remembers that Lucas described Jar Jar as a combination of silent comedy stars Harold Lloyd, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Lucas ruled out the idea of ​​a puppet for the alien creature, Chiang said, but he still needed Jar Jar to appear grounded in reality to stand up to the actual actors on screen. Even though it was a synthetic character, created from ones and zeros, George wanted him to have a lot of expression, Chiang said via video call. The acting component was absolutely crucial. Now commonplace, motion capture, the process of recording the movement of a person or object to serve as the basis for a digital entity, was largely uncharted territory. Jar Jar became the first main character in a feature film created this way, although initially the filmmakers were unsure if it would work. When Best landed the role as well as the separate assignment of voicing the character by providing a playful version that he often used with his younger cousins, he thought it was surreal, he recalled, adding with a laugh, I I said to myself: Why me? I wanted it, of course, and I'm happy that George believed in me, a 23-year-old kid from the streets of New York. In Chiang's opinion, Ahmed's role in all this was very low-key, and it is heartbreaking that he did not receive the attention and praise because Jar Jar was a revolutionary character.

Best spent the better part of two years working with Lucas and Industrial Light & Magic; his acting provided the physical element of the fundamental software Lucasfilm created for performance capture. I'm not Jar Jar. We are Jar Jar, Best said, crediting the many artists involved at various stages of character development. But during filming, Best had doubts about the role. He credits his co-star Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, with helping him embrace Jar Jar's inherent silliness. Best was on set with the rest of the cast, performing while wearing a costume and helmet that resembled Jar Jar's final look. In one of the first scenes we shot, I was having trouble with the phrase Weesa was going home! because it didn't feel right, Best recalled. And then Ewan said: But what does that do to Jar Jar? That's when I thought: I'm going to take my ego out of this. When he saw the final rendering of Jar Jar on screen, he was surprised. I was up there, and I wasn't there at exactly the same time, Best said. Jar Jar was moving like me and it was just a very strange feeling. Unfortunately, Jar Jar was a pioneering character in more ways than one. Critics said the character was a set of racial stereotypes, a Rastafarian Stepin Fetchit, as described by the Wall Street Journal. One complaint was about Jar Jar's accent, which some perceived to be derived from Jamaican patois. Everyone talks about Jar Jar's accent, said Best, who is of West Indian descent. I read exactly what George wrote. It was not me. It wasn't an accent.

At the time, Chewbacca was considered the black character, he continued. And then Yoda was ridiculed for being an Asian stereotype. Then the Neimoidians were ridiculed as being an Asian stereotype. Star Wars has always been a lightning rod. That’s because it’s so successful. Whatever the context, the onslaught of backlash on the burgeoning online forums of the late '90s, as well as in mainstream media, pushed him to consider suicide, he said. Looking back, Best said Jar Jar was also probably the first pop culture character to be cyberbullied. He said other factors contributed to the roadblock, including racism among fans, which another Star Wars performer, Kelly Marie Tran, spoke out about in 2018 when she was the victim of online harassment. (He said he was definitely related to Kelly Marie. She's a phenomenal actress and the way she was treated was completely uncalled for.) Many people want to see Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Darth Vader for the rest of their lives, and they don't realize that Star Wars is changing, Best said. He noted that the Star Wars franchise has yet to have a film centered on a black protagonist and added with a laugh, “I'm available.” But worse than the incessant public scrutiny was learning that his role had been significantly reduced for the two sequels, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. As an artist, you want respect from your peers, and I felt like I was being reduced because I didn't do a good job, he said. It really hurt. Everyone was running away from me, including the people I had given two years of my life to.

Finding acting work after Star Wars proved nearly impossible. The first hurdle was proving that he had acted in films: when I told people what I had done as Jar Jar, they would say, “It's just animation.” I can't see your face, so how do I know it was you? Better remembered. And I would say: No, it was me. I am an actor; This is called motion capture. He admitted that even all these years later, he was still hesitant to talk about that time with journalists. It's such a cultural phenomenon, and there are few black voices in Star Wars, so I feel like I'm partly obligated to keep my voice there, he said.

Since those dark days, Best has diversified his ambitions. He is a lecturer at the University of Southern California School of Drama, where he teaches filmmaking for actors. HAS Stanford University Doctoral Schoolhe taught a course around Afrofuturism, a subject that fuels his belief that an optimistic future is possible through the combination of narrative art and technology. Jar Jar represents the possibility that whatever you have in mind, creatively, we can invent a future where that thing exists, he said. Just because no one has done it before doesn't mean it can't be done. As the years went by, Jar Jar didn't completely leave Best's life. The actor has portrayed the character in video games and animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It's big and it tends to take over your life, Best said. The thoughts I had were: Who am I outside of this? Because as an artist you don't want to lock yourself into one thing. Most recently, he joined the Star Wars universe in his own body, playing warrior Professor Kelleran Beq in the children's show Jedi Temple Challenge and in an episode of The Mandalorian. This is going to sound really corny, please forgive me, but I felt like I was coming home, Best said. Despite the baggage, Best never stopped loving Jar Jar. When meeting fans on the rare occasions he agrees to appear at conventions, Best has noticed that it is usually young children, people with disabilities, and those who have been ostracized who identify most with Jar Jar. He's misunderstood, but Jar Jar's heart is so pure, he says. At the time of the backlash, Lucas assured Best that Jar Jar's target audience, consisting of children and for whom the character would become a fond childhood memory, would eventually come to his defense. He was right, Best said. It's a different story now. This is evidenced by the reception of the best in 2019 during Star Wars Celebration, an event dedicated to the franchise, when fans greeted him with thunderous applause. It really warmed my heart to see him understand that,” Chiang recalls. The heart often comes up when Best's name is mentioned. Dave Filoni, creative director of Lucasfilm and writer on The Mandalorian, described him as a unique talent, and no one can duplicate what he brings through his portrayal of Jar Jar. There's comedy, but also a lot of heart.

And Best also takes comfort in the role he played behind the scenes. He noted that the software developed through his work as Jar Jar became essential to the creation of future CGI characters. I'm in there, Best said. You can't have Gollum without Jar Jar. You can't have the Navi in ​​Avatar without Jar Jar. You can't have Thanos or Hulk without Jar Jar. I was the signal for the rest of this art form, and I'm proud of Jar Jar for that, and I'm proud to be a part of it. I'm in there!

