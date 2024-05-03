Entertainment
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star – Daily News
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Friday in honor of the vocal quartet Frankie Valli & the four Seasons for a career that began in 1962 and included such memorable songs as “Big Girls Don't Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”
Valli will accept the star on behalf of keyboardist and tenor singer Bob Gaudio, who cannot attend, baritone singer and lead guitarist Tommy DeVito, who died in 2020, and bassist and bass singer Nick Massi, who died in 2000.
Entertainment director Irving Azoff is also expected to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6150 Hollywood Blvd., between Cerrito and Argyle avenues.
The ceremony will be broadcast on walkoffame.com.
The star will be the 2,780th since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the original 1,558 stars.
Born Francis Castelluccio and raised in a public housing project in Newark, New Jersey, Valli said he was inspired to become a singer at age 7 and his mother took him to New York's Paramount Theater to see Frank Sinatra.
“I saw Sinatra come on stage and the way he was lit, it was like he had an aura around him,” Valli said. “I decided at that moment that this is what I was going to do: be a successful singer.”
The group was initially known as the Four Lovers, but after failing an audition to perform in the cocktail bar of a bowling alley in Union, New Jersey, they decided the lounge would be named after them. elegant to a singing group, The Four Seasons.
For two years, the Four Seasons sang for producer Bob Crewe's other acts while working on their own style. Finally, in 1962, Gaudio came up with a song that fully exploited Valli's remarkable range, from baritone to falsetto.
When the unknown group sang “Sherry” on “American Bandstand” in 1962, the Four Seasons suddenly became the hottest band in the country, and after nine years as a recording artist, Valli became a sensation “overnight” with a No. 1 record.
“A lot of R&B groups had used falsetto in their background harmonies, but we were different because we brought falsetto to the forefront and made it the main role,” Valli said.
The Four Seasons' two Grammy nominations came in 1963. They were nominated for best new artist, losing to Robert Goulet, in a field that also included John F. Kennedy impersonator Vaughn Meader, the folk music groups The New Christy Minstrels, Peter, Paul and Mary and comedian Allan Sherman.
They were also nominated for best rock & roll recording for “Big Girls Don't Cry,” losing to “Alley Cat” by Danish pianist and composer Bent Fabric.
Valli's songs have been used in films such as “The Deer Hunter”, “Dirty Dancing” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the HBO organized crime drama “The Sopanos,” in which Valli played the lead role of gangster Rusty Millio.
More than 200 artists have performed covers of Valli's “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You,” from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.
The legacy of the Four Seasons also includes the musical about their music and lives, “Jersey Boys” which ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2006, and led to a film adaptation in 2014.
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons began what is billed as a farewell tour in October. It is scheduled to conclude on November 22 at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach.
