Entertainment
Former Senior Collaborator Hope Hicks Testifies About 'Access Hollywood' Tape
US President Donald Trump reacts as he stands next to former White House communications director Hope Hicks outside the Oval Office as he leaves the White House for a trip to Cleveland , Ohio, in Washington DC, United States, on March 29, 2018. Photo taken on March 29, 2018.
Carlos Barría | Reuters
This is developing news. Check back for updates throughout the day.
Testifying before her former boss Donald Trump, Hope Hicks recalled Friday dealing with the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that threatened Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, just weeks before Election Day.
“Everybody was just absorbing the shock,” Hicks said during Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Hicks, a top press secretary for the campaign, said she was “very concerned” when she received an email from the Washington Post on October 7, 2016, seeking comment on the recording in which we hear Trump bragging about sexual misconduct.
Hicks was concerned “about the content of the email” and “the lack of time to respond,” she testified.
She said she briefed other campaign leaders, including Jason Miller, David Bosse, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon. She wrote that the initial strategy should be that they “have to hear the tape to be sure” and “deny, deny, deny.”
When Trump read the transcript of the tape, he said, “That doesn't sound like something I would say,” Hicks testified.
The recording is an important part of the case against Trump, who is accused of falsifying records as part of a plan to silence damaging information about him before the 2016 election.
Attorney Keith Davidson said Tuesday that the recording sparked renewed media interest in porn star Stormy Daniels' claim that she had sex with Trump while he was married for years. early.
“I think that before, before [the] 'Access Hollywood,' from what I understand, there's been very little interest,” said Davidson, who represented Daniels and helped pay him $130,000 in hush money.
Hicks, 35, has deep roots in Trump's economic and political life, and she has been present in many of the scandals that have defined Trump's campaign and his tenure. She worked for the Trump Organization before being appointed in early 2015 as press secretary for the Trump campaign. Hicks worked for Trump during his four years in the White House.
Hicks, appearing in Manhattan Supreme Court under subpoena, said she had not spoken to Trump since the summer or fall of 2022.
His testimony follows that of eight other witnesses, including Davidson, who negotiated six-figure hush money deals for Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the payment to Daniels. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of illegally trying to influence the election by purchasing and deleting damaging information about him.
On Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan held a hearing to determine whether Trump once again violated the ban on speaking about jurors, witnesses and others involved in the trial.
Merchan previously held Trump in criminal contempt for violating his speech restrictions nine times. The judge fined Trump $9,000, the maximum, and warned that future violations could send him to prison. At Thursday's hearing, prosecutors pointed to four other alleged violations of the silence order by Trump, although they said they were not seeking to put him in jail.
Merchan has not yet ruled on the additional alleged violations.
During two days of testimony, Davidson discussed his work with the National Enquirer and Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, to craft secret deals, shedding light on how the tabloids operate in their hunt for lurid stories.
David Pecker, the former CEO of the Enquirer publisher, described his work in pretrial testimony as “checkbook journalism” and said he made deals to try to help Trump's electoral chances.
The night Trump won that election, Davidson texted the Enquirer's then-editor: “What have we done?”
He said Thursday that the text was “a kind of gallows humor.” But he added that he and editor-in-chief Dylan Howard understood at the time that “our activities may have in some way helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign.”
During cross-examination, Trump's lawyer emphasized that Davidson never met or spoke with Trump and that all of his knowledge about the then-presidential candidate came second-hand.
After Davidson left the witness stand, prosecutors called Douglas Daus, a forensic analyst in Bragg's office, who detailed his findings from Cohen's phone.
Jurors heard a recording of Trump asking Cohen: “So what are we going to pay for these 150?” and ordering his lawyer to “pay in cash.” Pecker's company at the time, American Media, paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to his affair, part of an alleged “catch and kill” plan to bury the story.
