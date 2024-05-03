Access to Hollywood tape led to discreet payments

Old White House Communications director Hope Hicks appeared in Manhattan court on Friday to testify in the criminal trial of her ex-boss, Donald Trump.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last year, revolves around allegations that a hush-money 2016 payment made at Trump's direction to adult film actress Stormy Daniels allegedly violated campaign finance laws.

Hicks, who left the White House alongside the former president in 2021, was a central figure in the 2016 Trump campaign and subsequent administration — and his name has already been invoked during the trial.

Former tabloid executive David Pecker said last week that Hicks was aware of and, at times, present at negotiations around a 2015 deal negotiated between himself, Trump and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen , in which Pecker would act as the “eyes and ears” of the campaign and kill potentially damaging stories about the then-candidate.

On the stand, Hicks recalled that the former president praised Pecker after the National investigator published an article accusing former brain surgeon and Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson of leaving a sponge in a patient's brain. Pecker previously said part of the deal he struck with the Trump campaign included bolstering damaging stories against his 2016 rivals.

Hicks told the court that Trump described some of the popular articles published by the Applicant as “Pulitzer-worthy” and were “great investigative pieces.” Pecker previously said that Carson's stories of medical malpractice were told to him by Michael Cohen or, in the case of the story linking Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, were completely fabricated.

The former aide repeatedly claimed she reported directly to the former president, and prosecutors questioned Hicks at length about the infamous Access Hollywood tape — which they say was the central scandal that prompted the Trump campaign to try to squash Daniels' allegations of an affair with the former president.

Editor's Choice

“I was concerned. Very concerned,” Hicks said of the moment she first received a transcript, via email, of the tape. “I was concerned about the content of the email, I was concerned about the lack of time to respond, I was concerned about the fact that we had a transcript but no recording. There was a lot at stake.”

Hicks said she forwarded the email to key Trump players, including Kellyanne Conway, Jason Miller and Steve Bannon. In the email, she wrote: “I need to hear the tape to be sure. Deny, deny, deny. Immediately after sending the email, Hicks ran up to the 26th floor of Trump Tower where Trump was gathered with the three people above as well as Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller, and spoke with them about the transcript.

“The sight of the six of us gathered there meant something was afoot. So Mr. Trump asked us to come into the conference room at some point and share with him what we were discussing,” Hicks testified Friday. “He said that didn’t sound like something he would say.”

“Mr. Trump said it wasn't good,” she continued. “It was two guys talking privately, talking in the locker room. I think he felt like it was was pretty standard stuff, for two guys fattening each other up.

With less than two days until a debate, Hicks and the Trump campaign team said that Access Hollywood the band had taken over in the media cycle. “It was intense. He dominated media coverage for the 36 hours leading up to the debate. In the hours that followed, Republican leaders like Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney and Mitch McConnell, among others, made “particularly harsh statements” against Trump.

Related

In the aftermath of the debacle, Hicks said she spoke to Cohen to identify other potentially damaging stories. In 2016, when the campaign learned that The Wall Street Journal In an effort to publish a story about an alleged affair between Trump and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Hicks said she contacted the former president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. “He had a very good relationship with Rupert Murdoch and I was hoping to see if we could buy a little more time to sort this out,” she said. Kushner immediately informed her “that he couldn't get in touch with Murdoch and that we had to get into this.”

Meanwhile, Trump was giving a campaign speech in an Ohio airport hangar. While she waited for Trump to leave the stage, Hicks says she called Cohen about the article and told him, “Michael pretended not to know what I was talking about and I should connect with David.” [Pecker] to get more information.

Things only got worse when Trump finally huddled with Hicks, learned of the impending article, and asked him to call Pecker back and ask him to tell him what he would say at Newspaper. “Mr. Trump didn't want to use those statements,” Hicks said of several prepared statements by her and Cohen. “He wanted to have a conversation about what David [Pecker] told me that before.

Tendency

“It was a legitimate contract and that's what he meant to the Newspaper,” she testified. “It was simply denying the accusations and the statements, saying they were completely false and that we were not aware of this deal.”

“He wanted to know the context and he wanted to make sure there was a denial of any sort of relationship,” Hicks said of Trump. “He thought the point of the story was that National investigator paid a woman for her story and never published it. These weren't necessarily accusations about certain behaviors.

Hicks' testimony paints a picture of a campaign that worked to mitigate the potential damage already caused by the Access Hollywood tape — and avoid any repeat scandals in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election. That panic, prosecutors say, would ultimately lead to the quiet payment of the money to Daniels and the crime at the center of their case.