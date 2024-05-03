Hasan Minhaj on losing his 'Daily Show' job after fact-checking scandal





Hasan Minhaj is ready to laugh at all this. On Thursday, during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, Minhaj hosted a showcase featuring various comedians. At the end of the lineup was Ronny Chieng, who joked, “I’m surprised Hasan is able to do this show.” I guess “cancel” isn’t what it used to be. » He was referring to a controversy sparked by an article published in September in the New Yorker which aimed to fact-check Minhaj's stand-up comedy. The preceding month, Variety had exclusively reported that he was the favorite to replace Trevor Noah as host of “The Daily Show,” but he lost his job after the scandal. Instead, popular host Jon Stewart returned for the Monday evening episodes, while other correspondents presented for the remainder of the week. On Thursday, Minhaj pretended to heckle Chieng in the crowd, shouting: “You planted this story on me!” before joining him on stage: “Who the hell checks facts in stand-up? Only Ronny Chieng would put me in touch with a fucking jaw-dropping journalist,” he said. “It was you.” The two talked about how they first met as “Daily Show” correspondents in 2015, which is when Minhaj discussed the hosting job. When Chieng first said the name of the series, Minhaj retorted: “A job you screwed me over.” “We've all failed in our lives, but have you ever failed so badly that you brought back Jon Stewart?” He continued. “I saved a dying institution. You are welcome.” He was right. Stewart's return reinvigorated “The Daily Show,” quickly taking the franchise to ratings heights it hadn't reached since his departure in 2015. The New Yorker article examined several stories from Minhaj's comedy specials, leading him to admit that he had embellished certain details of his life, while claiming that his stories were all based on “emotional truths “. Among the stories in question was one from his 2023 special “The King's Jester” in which Minhaj said he received a letter containing a white powder that spilled on his young daughter and transported her to emergency at the hospital for an anthrax screening test; in reality, he received the letter and considered the possibility of anthrax, but the powder never touched his daughter and he did not have it tested. He later posted a video in which he apologized to “anyone who felt betrayed or hurt” while breaking down what he found “unnecessarily misleading” about the article. Minhaj is currently on a stand-up tour called “Off With His Head,” with a special set to be recorded this summer. Chieng is on the “Love to Hate it” tour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/hasan-minhaj-losing-daily-show-fact-checking-scandal-1235990577/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos