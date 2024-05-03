Entertainment
Kevin Spacey Documentary Premieres Monday: Everything We Know
Top line
A documentary featuring new interviews surrounding allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will premiere in the UK over two nights Monday and Tuesday, days after its subject called the production ” desperate attempt at a hearing and vowed he would respond to the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter, this weekend.
Highlights
Channel 4, a public broadcasting network in Britain, will broadcast Spacey Unmasked in England early next week and promises it will investigate Spacey's conduct, how it affected others and why they have only decided to speak out now. Spacey has always denied the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.
The documentary will premiere less than a year after Spacey was acquitted in a British court case that accused him of sexual assault. He was also found not responsible in a separate assault and battery case in New York in 2022 and in a sexual assault case brought against him. from Nantucket was abandoned in 2019.
The documentary features new interviews with 10 people, none of whom were connected to the U.K. trial and nine of whom will speak about their experiences with Spacey for the first time. Variety reportedincluding alleged incidents on the set of Spacey's hit Netflix show, House of Cards.
Spacey anticipated the release of the series on Thursday and posted on saying he “would not stand idly by and allow himself to be attacked by a dying channel's one-sided documentary about me in its desperate bid for ratings.”
The actor attack Channel 4, for failing to provide him with sufficient detail about the allegations or give him a “fair opportunity” to defend himself, said the channel had given him seven days to “respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years “.
Get breaking news text alerts from Forbes: We run text message alerts so you're always aware of the biggest stories making headlines. SMS alerts to (201) 335-0739 or register here: joinsubtext.com/forbes.
Crucial quote
Every time I have had time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed and I have been exonerated, the actor tweeted Thursday. “See you this weekend to see my response on X.com/kevinspacey.
To monitor
“Spacey Unmasked” was picked up by Max, HBO's streaming service, for viewing in the United States after its premiere on Channel 4. No premiere date has been announced.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Key context
In 2017, “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp made the first allegations against the actor, claiming that Spacey, then 26, made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Spacey responded to the accusation by saying he did not remember the alleged incident, but apologizing for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” In the same statement, Spacey announced for the first time that he was gay. In the following weeks, Spacey had his Emmy Awards revoked and Netflix severed ties with the actor. Shortly afterward, a former Boston-area news anchor accused Spacey of groping his 18-year-old son in a Nantucket bar, a filmmaker accused Spacey of groping him and at least 20 men accused him of sexual misconduct at the Old Vic, a London theater where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015. Spacey was sued in civil court by a masseuse who claimed she sexually assaulted him and accused him of assault. indecent exposure in the Nantucket incident, a charge that was later dropped. Rapp sued Spacey for $40 million, but a jury found that Spacey did not sexually abuse him. Spacey's lawyers argued that Rapp made up the story out of jealousy for Spacey's success in the entertainment industry and pointed out inconsistencies in the details of Rapp's story. The jury composed of 11 people on Spacey's side after less than 90 minutes of deliberation. Spacey was also exonerated in a lawsuit filed in the United Kingdom by four men who portrayed him as a vile sexual predator. In the London case, Spacey argued that the evidence against him was weak and that all sex, if it occurred, was consensual. He said he used to be a “big flirt” with a promiscuous past, but had never assaulted anyone and accused the complainants of looking for money.
Chief Spokesperson
Spacey was the subject of critical of the LGBTQ community for using his statement denying sexual assault allegations to come out as gay. Prominent members of the community accused his statement of feed the feelings which link pedophilia to homosexuality. Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson said at the time Spacey threw “the entire LGBT community under a bus and called it solidarity in an attempt to paper over his personal failings.” Actress Wanda Sykes tweeted to the actor: “You have no choice but to hide under the rainbow! Hit stones! and Billie Eichner saidKevin Spacey just invented something that's never existed before: a bad time to go out.
Further reading
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2024/05/03/new-spacey-unmasked-documentary-to-explore-sexual-harassment-and-abuse-claims-against-actor-kevin-spacey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Spacey Documentary Premieres Monday: Everything We Know
- Google tests long-awaited Google Photos feature upgrade
- How 'World's Largest Undersea Cable' Could Boost Internet Resilience for Billions | BBC News
- Appointed 3 people for negotiations, not deals, says Imran Khan
- Local election results: Labor admits Gaza was a factor in some of its parliamentary election defeats. A senior Tory source said the London mayoral outcome 'could be tight'. | political news
- Shark Tank India's Ritesh Agarwal meets Bollywood actors R Madhavan and John Abraham; view the photo
- Former college football star Johnny Manziel predicts NCAA demise: 'It's only a matter of time'
- A Fashion Critic Picks the Best and Worst Looks of All Time
- Players who received special exemptions from the USGA for the US Open and how they fared
- Hasan Minhaj on losing his 'Daily Show' job after fact-checking scandal
- FY2025 budget request continues to focus on clean energy
- Donald Trump moves much of his White House campaign to New York