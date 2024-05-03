Hope Hicks Testifies About Damage Control of Access Hollywood Tapes in Hush Money Trial

Top line

Former White House aide Hope Hicks has described the panic within the Trump campaign over the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he is heard making lewd remarks about his interactions with women, as she testified Friday at former President Donald Trump's secret trial.

Hope Hicks attends President Trump's Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19. … [+] 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images

Manhattan prosecutors called Hicks to the stand Friday morning, after she testified before the Manhattan grand jury that voted to criminally charge Trump last year, according to several reports. Hicks, once a close confidant of Trump who served as his press secretary during his 2016 campaign and communications director during his presidency, detailed the damage control she conducted in response to the release of the Access tape Hollywood in which Trump describes how he could take on Trump. [women] through the pussy. Hicks said it was really disturbing when the Washington Post first alerted the campaign to its intention to publish a story about the tape, which she then forwarded to her team with instructions to deny, deny, deny , according to a copy of an email from prosecutors. presented Friday, The New York Times reported. Hicks testified that Trump's initial reaction was that the comments he made on the tape didn't sound like something he would say — the same defense she used in response to the Washington Post. Although the recording does not form the basis of any charges against Trump, prosecutors used it to describe how it sparked a concerted effort by Trump's campaign to suppress stories about his inappropriate behavior toward women, which ultimately led to hush money payments, according to prosecutors. improve his chances of winning the elections. Hicks also detailed how Trump praised former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker for the unflattering coverage he directed at Trump's rivals: “It's Pulitzer-worthy, Hicks said Trump told Pecker.

Hicks, who said she was nervous at the start of her testimony, praised Trump, describing him as a very hard worker and a master of the art of branding. Hicks' testimony before Congress during its Jan. 6 investigation damaged Hicks' previously close relationship with Trump, The Washington Post reported, and she told jurors Friday that she hadn't spoken to him since the summer or fall of 2022, around the same time she was called to testify. Hicks told lawmakers at the time that she warned Trump that it was unlikely that fraud in the 2020 election could have influenced the results of the contest and that Trump, in response, said something along the lines of , you know, no one will care about my inheritance if I lose, so it doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is winning. Hicks also criticized Trump in text messages on Jan. 6, according to evidence collected by the committee, writing, “I am so upset. Everything we worked for is gone. In another post, she said that within a day, he ended all future opportunities that did not include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter.

Hicks was one of Trump's most trusted advisers during his time in the White House and led damage control in some of Trump's biggest controversies, including former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. Hicks, who previously worked for Ivanka Trump's fashion company before Trump recruited her for his presidential campaign, resigned shortly after her testimony before Congress in 2018 and returned to the White House for a brief period in 2020. Trump praised Hicks when she left the White House in 2018, praising her for her great work and describing her as as smart and thoughtful as possible, a truly great person.

Prosecutors charged Trump last year with 34 counts of falsifying business records, alleging he illegally labeled reimbursements to Cohen for secret payments he made to Daniels as legal fees in the records commercial. In addition to the payment to Daniels, the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media, Inc., made two separate payments on Trump's behalf to McDougal and to a doorman who claimed knowledge of a child Trump had fathered out of wedlock ( allegations that the National Enquirer considered to be false), according to prosecutors and Pecker, who said Trump never reimbursed the company for those two deals. Trump's charges do not involve the payments made to McDougal and the doorman, but prosecutors used them to illustrate to the jury their claims that Trump executed hush money schemes to influence the results of Trump's presidential election. 2020. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and claimed, without evidence, that they were brought on behalf of President Joe Biden to hurt his chances of winning the election.

Hicks' name was brought up several times throughout the trial, including by Pecker, who told jurors he helped coordinate hush money payments to three individuals threatening to come forward with allegations of extramarital affairs involving Trump. Pecker said Hicks participated in a 2015 meeting with Trump and Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, at Trump Tower, where Pecker promised to be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign. Pecker also testified that Trump arranged for him to speak on the phone with Hicks and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in 2018, shortly after Playboy model Karen McDougal detailed his alleged liaison with Trump to CNN's Anderson Cooper. Pecker had already made a catch-and-kill deal with McDougal to buy his rights to the story, and said he told Hicks and Sanders he was considering changing McDougal's deal for the story. prevent further discussion of the affair, adding that both believed that to be the case. it was a good idea. Federal prosecutors, in their case against Cohen for his involvement in the secret payments, alleged that Hicks was on a phone call with Trump and Cohen on the day Trump was informed that adult film star Stormy Daniels was seeking to sell his story of an affair with Trump, as well as a second phone call the day after Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence, according to The New York Times. Hicks, in his 2019 testimony before Congress as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, denied knowledge of the Daniels deal when it was made and told the lawmakers that she was not involved in any discussions between Cohen and Trump about the payment.

