Entertainment
Candlelight Downtown LA: The best of Bollywood and Tollywood on strings – Los Angeles
By candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring venues like never before seen in Los Angeles. Buy your tickets now to experience Bollywood and Tollywood music on strings at the Biltmore Los Angeles under the soft glow of candles.
Additional modules
Instant Candlelight: Personalize your Candlelight experience and make it unforgettable! Strike a pose and our photographers will print an instant photo that you can take home as a nice souvenir.
General informations
Location: The Biltmore Los Angeles
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 minutes before start time and late entries are not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years or older. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: This location is ADA compliant
Check out the FAQ for this event here
Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each area
If you would like to book a private concert (min 15+ people), please click here
Discover all Candlelight concerts in Los Angeles
To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here
An attempt at a program
- Tum Hi Ho Aashiqui 2 -Mithoon (2013)
- First Nasha Who Jeeta Wohi Sikandar -Jatin-Lalit (1992)
- Kal Ho Naa Ho Kal Ho Naa Ho -Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (2003)
- Zara Zara Love is the land of my heart Harris Jayaraj (2001)
- I forgot you Anjaana Anjaani – Vishal-Shekhar (2010)
- Iktara by Wake Up Sid – Amit Trivedi (2009)
- The Lord has spoken to me since Rab and Jodi's children – Salim-Sulaiman (2008)
- Make Ja Gale Godly Who is it? -Madan Mohan (1964)
- You stole my heart Yaadon Ki Baaraat – RD Burman (1973)
- Neele Neele Ambar By Kalaakaar -Kalyanji-Anandji (1983)
- Samajavaragamana of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Thaman S (2019)
- Kesariya of Brahmastra – Pritam (2022)
- Kadalalle of Dear comrade -Justin Prabhakaran (2019)
- Why this Kolaveri di? Since 3 -Anirudh Ravichander (2011)
- Oo Antava de Pushpa – The climb -Devi Sri Prasad (2021)
- I ho Slumdog Millionaire – AR Rahman (2008)
Interpreters
- String quartet – Orchid Quartet
Fever seats
|
Sources
2/ https://feverup.com/m/175994
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Candlelight Downtown LA: The best of Bollywood and Tollywood on strings – Los Angeles
- Stellar wins TravelTech’s 2024 AI Innovation of the Year
- Donald Trump's (very) big guide to Europe – POLITICO
- Having An Andil Against Athletes' Achievements, Including Granting Big Bonuses, President Jokowi Gets The Title Of Father Of Indonesian Sports
- Joint Statement from the 2024 Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) between the United States, Japan and Australia, May 2, 2024 > US Department of Defense > Press release
- Outdoor Bar and Entertainment Experience Opens in Fort Myers
- University of Denver Pioneers hockey bobbleheads announced
- The 20 Best New Men's Clothing Items to Buy This Week
- Swinney ready to crown new SNP leader and first minister of Scotland
- Imran seeks first decisions on cases against him, Bushra Bibi
- Israeli minister files complaint with OECD against Turkish boycott
- Hope Hicks Testifies About Damage Control of Access Hollywood Tapes in Hush Money Trial