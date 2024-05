A24 picks up Adam Wingard's action film “Onslaught”

It looks like another Godzilla x Kong the film will have to wait. Adam Wingard, who directed the last two hit Legendary MonsterVerse films, has developed a new feature project that will precede any new creature features. A24, the unique, scrappy indie game that's growing rapidly, emerged victorious in an auction to win Assault, an action thriller that reunites Wingard with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. Both made cult hits You are next And The guest. Wingard and Barrett are writing the project with Wingard on board to direct it. It is said to have a scope more in line with his earlier films, which were all original creations. Details for Assault are being kept behind barricades, but sources describe it as a gonzo action horror thriller that will be filmed this fall. The filmmaker has no agreement for a new Godzilla x Kongaccording to sources, but he is expected to return, however Assault would arrive first. The acquisition by A24 of Assault highlights the company's new philosophy of being aggressive in deals. A24 beat out several studios for the project and sources add that A24 has been so successful that the deal has pushed the company's boundaries to the extent that it will give Wingard a very aggressive backend. The deal closed earlier this week. This is the second project where A24 has come out on top, surprising rival executives with their aggressive actions. Just last night, the company picked up a book proposal from Ben Mezrich focused on the Carlsen-Niemann chess scandal and with Nathan Fielder attached to direct. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce Assault under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24 and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt will also produce, via their new Breakaway Civilization shingle, alongside Barrett. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom has grossed over $522 million worldwide and is on track to become the top MonsterVerse movie in the United States and around the world. Wingard is replaced by CAA, Grandview and Yorn Levine. Updated at 5:56 p.m., May 2: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated that Wingard would have an ownership stake in the film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/a24-scoops-up-adam-wingard-onslaught-1235889025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos