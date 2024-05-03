Boston Bollywood Dance Show Closing Party [06/08/24]





When:



Saturday June 8, 2024 7:00 p.m. –



9:00 a.m. Or:

bostonbollywood.com

TSAI Performance Center



685 Commonwealth Avenue



Boston, Massachusetts 02215

Scheduled event

OfflineEventAttendanceMode Admission:

$25

Hosted by: Event website:

bostonbollywood.com

Boston Bollywood Season 13 Dance Show Boston's premier Bollywood Dance Company, Boston Bollywood, brings together over 100 dancers to perform its Season 13 dance show. Watch us pay homage to the Indian film industry in a spectacular dance show featuring original choreography on some of the most popular dance numbers. Dates and times: Friday June 7, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday June 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Location: TSAI Performance Center (685 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215) Ticket prices: Early Bird: $20, General Admission: $25, At the Door: $30 (Expect a sold-out show)

Early bird ticket sales begin at 12:00 p.m. EDT on May 3 and end at 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 5.

General admission ticket sales begin at midnight EDT on May 6.

Online ticket sales will end 12 hours before the start of the relevant show.

Student discounts available on general admission tickets. Send an email to [email protected] for more details. Ticket Policy: Tickets are non-refundable. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Tickets CANNOT be transferred from one show to another. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Tickets for a show can be transferred to another person. The person receiving the transferred ticket must provide the name of the original ticket holder when checking in at the box office.

Children sitting on laps do not need tickets. However, any child requiring a seat, regardless of age, will need their own ticket. Box office: There are no assigned seats. Audience members should arrive early to get the best seats in the room.

Doors open 45 minutes before show time. Shows will start on time, so make sure you are checked in and seated in your seat 10-15 minutes before the show start time. The theater can accommodate 500 spectators and your cooperation will ensure that we start the show on time.

To check in at the box office, you must present a valid government-issued photo ID to collect your tickets.

If you arrive at the venue after the show has started, you will be asked to wait in the lobby while a performance is taking place. You will be allowed to enter the hall during the break between two performances. Thanks for your help. Car park: Guests may park in the CAS Lot (240 Bay State Road) and the Warren Towers Overflow Garage (700 Commonwealth Ave) for a gate payment of $12. Be sure to inform the parking lot staff that you are there to see the Boston Bollywood show at the TSAI Performance Center to get the $12 admission price. Paid parking is available on Commonwealth Avenue and surrounding streets. For more information on parking and directions, please visit: http://www.bu.edu/tsai/plan-your-visit/directions/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebostoncalendar.com/events/boston-bollywood-dance-show-closing-night–3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos