Robin Williams helped 'Mrs. Doubtfire actor who got kicked out of school





The child actors of “Mrs. Doubtfire” recently reunited nearly 31 years after the film's release for a joint interview about the Podcast “Brotherly Love”, where Lisa Jakub revealed that Robin Williams wrote a letter to her school principal when she was expelled for taking time off to star in the hit comedy (via Weekly Entertainment). Jakub starred in the film as Lydia Hillard, the eldest daughter of Williams and Sally Field's characters. “I got kicked out of high school in 'Doubtfire,'” Jakub told costars Matthew Lawrence (who played the younger Christopher) and Mara Wilson (who played the youngest, Natalie). “I'm Canadian. I was in high school in Canada, and then I went away for four months to shoot the film. We were going to set up this system, pre-Internet, where I would mail my homework to school. We did that for a while. “As Matt remembers well, we had tutoring, three hours of schoolwork on set every day,” she continued. “It had been a few months since filming started, and my school in Canada sent a note saying, 'This isn't working for us anymore, don't come back.' Yeah, 9th grade. I was devastated. It was so heartbreaking, because I had this very unusual life, and it was the only normal thing. According to Jakub, Williams could tell she was devastated on the “Mrs. Doubtfire” went off and jumped in to try to intervene. “The amazing thing is that Robin saw that I was upset – he asked me what was going on,” Jakub said. “He wrote a letter to my principal saying he wanted them to rethink this decision and that I was just trying to pursue my education and my career at the same time, and could they support me in that. The manager received the letter, framed it, posted it in the office and did not ask me to return. Amazing.” Turns out, this wasn't the first time Williams stepped up to fight for her young co-stars' education. Lawrence revealed that Williams had already written a letter of recommendation to help him get into the University of Southern California. “Mrs. Doubtfire” starred Williams as a father who decides to disguise himself as a housekeeper so he can work for his estranged wife and see his children. The film was the second highest-grossing film of 1993 with $441 million worldwide. “Ms. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus revealed to Business Insider last year, discussions for a sequel to the film only began in 2014, shortly before Robin Williams' death. Without the actor, Columbus wouldn't have been able to make a sequel. “We had a script that was written and that was the last time I saw Robin,” he said. “I went to his house and we sat down and talked about it and the storyline was really strong. Robin's only comment was, “Boss, should I wear the costume that much this time?” It was physically demanding. For Robin, I think it was like running a marathon every day he wore the Doubtfire costume. He was older, obviously. So we talked about it and I think he was hoping that in the rewrite we would reduce the character of Doubtfire. But then Robin died, so there will never be a sequel to “Mrs.” The fire of doubt.' Listen to the full cast interview on Podcast “Brotherly Love” here.

