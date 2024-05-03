Hope Hicks testifies about Trump's reaction to the 'Access Hollywood' tape and affair allegations





Former campaign aide to former President Donald Trump and White House communications director Hope Hicks testified Friday about his efforts to debunk negative stories about his boss during the 2016 campaign. This is a succinct update from Yahoo News on the criminal and civil cases against Trump. Here are the latest developments. What happened today Hicks, a member of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and his White House team, gave emotional testimony at times about his efforts to help him navigate negative stories about Trump's alleged extramarital affairs and his own comments about his ability to sexually assault women with impunity which was made public. in the escape Access Hollywood adhesive tape. His remarks detailed his dealings with Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohenwho prosecutors say, at Trump's direction, paid an adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 for his silence. Hicks' testimony bolstered the prosecution's arguments that Trump's team went to great lengths to bury negative stories about Trump during the 2016 campaign, but it also portrayed Cohen as a rogue actor, a claim that is at the heart of Trump's defense. Enlarge Hope Hicks takes the witness stand: During questioning by prosecutors, Hicks made clear that Trump, who she said she hasn't spoken to since 2022, was very involved in his 2016 presidential campaign: Everyone who works on it, in one way or another Another, reports to Mr. Trump, she testified, according to the New York Times, adding: “I reported to Mr. Trump, and Mr. Trump was responsible for it. After being contacted by The Washington Post about an upcoming article about Trump's comments about assault on women made during an off-camera portion of an interview with Access Hollywood, Hicks sent an email , shown to jurors, in which she told other staff members, Deny, deny. , deny,” according to CNN. Hicks later told the jury: “The tape was prejudicial. It was a crisis.” Hicks also testified about his frequent communications with Cohen, particularly three days before the 2016 election, regarding an article published by the Wall Street Journal that detailed alleged affairs Trump had with Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal . “Everything we talked about in the context of that period and that time frame was about whether or not there was an impact on the campaign,” Hicks testified. Asked about her statement to the Journal that it was “absolutely and unequivocally” false that Trump had sex with Daniels, Hicks said Trump told her to say that. But Hicks also noted that Trump was concerned about how the story would look on his wife, Melania. Hicks also testified that Trump told him that Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 out of the kindness of his heart. Cross-examination and tears: As Trump attorney Emil Bove began questioning Hicks, she became overcome with emotion and began to cry, leading Judge Juan Merchan to excuse the jury for a short recess. Hicks, who previously spoke glowingly about his work for Trump, later testified that Cohen sometimes went rogue during the 2016 campaign and tried to insert himself at times, adding, “He liked to call himself a fixer, or Mr. Fix-it, and that was only because he broke it first. These claims are at the heart of Trump's defense in this case. Monitor Trump: Two other prosecution witnesses testified earlier Friday, Douglas Daus, a forensic analyst in the Manhattan district attorney's office, and Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal in the district attorney's office responsible for tracking Trump's social media posts. Daus wrapped up the story he began Thursday about recordings taken from Cohen's phone that included conversations with Trump about a secret payment to McDougal. Longstreet testified about Trump's social media posts regarding the Access Hollywood tape and accusations of extramarital affairs. And after? The prosecution will resume its trial presentation Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The background Trump's trials and court cases

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-trial-updates-hope-hicks-testifies-about-trumps-reaction-to-access-hollywood-tape-affair-allegations-202615989.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos