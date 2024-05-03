Entertainment
15 Bollywood Memes That Make Us Say Mogambo khush hua
Social networks have become an indispensable part of our daily lives. Chatting has also been modernized and trendy with Gen Z slang and meme culture. Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has also given us a plethora of iconic moments and dialogues that have been immortalized in the world of Bollywood memes.
Let's get ready for a fun ride by recruiting the top 15 Bollywood memes that have been on our minds forever.
15 Bollywood Memes That Left Us ROFL-ing
1. Bhaisahab, are you convinced that the principal and the ball are missing?
Among the best memes in cinema, Imtiaz Alis Jab We Met surely has a significant contribution. This scene is filmed on Kareena Kapoors Geet as she tries to convince the ticket collector of the film. This Bollywood dialogue meme is often used in a situation where you are going the extra mile to persuade someone.
2. “Jal Lijiye”
Among several funny Bollywood memes is that of Vivah, which is much loved by Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. While the Hindi dialect of the film continues to be a topic of discussion on the Internet, Jal lijiye is often used in a light-hearted moment and sometimes as a sarcastic comment.
3.The sound happens, it doesn't get worse.
It was purely the excellence of Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal scene that the least expected scene could have made it to the list of funny Bollywood memes. This is the scene filmed on Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as they reverse roles. In social media parlance, it is often used in frank conversation to express frustration.
4. Mogambo is happy
Next on the list is Amrish Puri's most famous dialogue which gave birth to Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Mogambo Khush Hua meme, starring Mr. India. Like in the movie, it was Mogambo's key word to express happiness, so in fashion culture, it is also used to express happiness with a similar emotion.
5. “It’s not funny”
The Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released when social media had not taken over our lives. However, Hrithik Roshan's dialogue has managed to become one of the most famous meme dialogues. Unlike the movie situation, it is generally used to respond to sarcastic comments and comparable situations.
6.Look, he's alive
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Anees Bazmees Welcome has organized a meme fest on the internet. This famous meme dialogue from the movie was hilarious depending on the situation. In popular fashion culture, it is often used in a sardonic tone when someone responds late to a text message.
7. Goa, here we go!
Among several Chennai Express memes, Shah Rukh Khan's coolest statement and his excitement about his trip to Goa with friends remains everyone's favorite. Everyone can relate and remember sending this Bollywood dialogue meme to their friends while planning a trip. You can not ?
8. “Explain the plan to everyone as much as you can.” »
It won't be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, along with Hera Pheri, enchanted us with several iconic dialogues and scenes. No wonder the memes from these movies can also be called the ever-evergreen Bollywood memes. Jor jor se bolke sabko schema bata de, not only captures the merry ride of the film, but is also used in situations to continue revealing deceptive secrets between friends.
9. “I have to go home.”
Next to make it to the list of our movie memes is that of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. While the patriotic thriller was a roller coaster of emotions, its iconic dialogue Mujhe ghar jana hai became funny Bollywood memes to express the urge to leave a situation – be it a party, d 'a boring conference or maybe an office meeting, especially after working hours!
10. Look a little longer.
Talking about funny Bollywood dialogue memes, how can we not mention the movie Welcome which went a long way in adding laughter to our lives? The Seh lenge thoda sa meme humorously transforms the serious situation into a light response. Among the many Bollywood memes in Hindi, this one adds a touch of laughter to face adversity with resilience, making it one of the most loved Bollywood memes.
11. Abhi Maza Na Bhidu
Comedy legend Johny Lever has never failed to entertain us with his stellar comedic timing. It is because of his skills that he has given us one of the funny Bollywood dialogue memes. It is simply an embodiment of the waiting moment, which encapsulates anticipation and excitement for something exciting that is about to happen.
12. Sala Yeh Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hote Be”
Next on the list of Bollywood memes is that of Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan. As poignant as the scene in the film is, it adds familiar humor and pure realism after being transformed into funny Bollywood memes. This meme defines relatability in times of adverse situations where you end up experiencing consecutive challenges.
13. 50 rupees kaat kaat in overaction
This is another one of the memes from the movie Hera Pheri where Akshay Kumar sarcastically asks to deduct Rs. 50 for exaggerating. The comical hug is a plethora of situations that made us laugh a lot. This famous meme dialogue is often used to disapprove of someone's overreaction to something.
14.Main, marko sab aata hai, senior expert hoon
In the list of famous meme dialogues, Rajpal Yadav's dialogue from Chup Chup Ke deserves a special mention. Main, merko sab aata hai, main expert hoon, of the film essentially captures the essence of a person boasting of being multi-faceted and multi-talented.
15. Bhaisaab, which line are you in?
Bollywood memes remain incomplete without the mention of this dialogue narrated by Akshay Kumar in the movie Welcome. This meme is usually used to add a touch of humor to a situation where someone is doing things out of their comfort zone.
Looking at the list of Bollywood memes, it seems that without Bollywood, our humorous conversation on social media would not have been the same. All these funny Bollywood memes have added a pinch of humor and we can't get enough of it.
