Hollywood Drift roller coaster in 2026 – Daily News





The new Fast & Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood will feature 360-degree rotating coaster vehicles designed to look like drift racing cars from the $7 billion-grossing street racing film franchise at the worldwide box office. The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster will debut in 2026 on the Upper Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to Universal officials. ALSO WATCH: 'Fall Guy' Ryan Gosling Praises Universal's 'Waterworld' Stunt Team The Hollywood Drift roller coaster, featuring 360-degree rotating vehicles, will feature a state-of-the-art ride system with one-of-a-kind innovations and technological achievements, according to Universal. The roller coaster track will use noise reduction technology to muffle roller coaster noise for Universal's residential neighbors. ALSO WATCH: How Universal's Butterbeer Season Could Be Bigger Than Knott's Boysenberry Festival Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be the first high-speed outdoor roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood. The park's two existing roller coasters include the 2004 Revenge of the Mummy indoor roller coaster and the 2016 Flight of the Hippogriff children's outdoor roller coaster. Hollywood Drift drivers will enter through a red brick auto repair garage before boarding a roller coaster vehicle themed after an authentic Fast & Furious movie car. The Hollywood Drift in the roller coaster's name refers to the 2006 Universal Pictures action film “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Drift riders intentionally oversteer to the point of losing traction while maintaining control of the car. The cars featured in “Tokyo Drift” included a Nissan Fairlady Z33, a Silvia S15 Spec-S, a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX and a Ford Mustang Fastback, according to Drifted.com. The 2015 Fast & Furious: Supercharged attraction will continue to be part of the Universal Studio Tour following the opening of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster.

