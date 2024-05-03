Grande Prairie musician on the local music scene

Article content
Erin Flanagan Stashko has been playing the piano since the age of four and has a knack for playing by ear.
“I keep trying to spread the message that music is a good tool to feel better.
On the local Grande Prairie music scene, Stashko says we are incredibly lucky to have the kind of talent we do. It's also accessible, as there are many places in town that people can walk to without having to pay entry fees, including karaoke nights.
Stashko plays an open mic on Wednesdays at Original Joes and, in the past, has also performed at Ramonas Social Hall. She likes to play songs that everyone knows, but also sometimes writes her own stuff.
Lately I've been playing around with where I sit and compose music on location live, as I go, I've only been doing this for about three months actually. It's really, really cathartic to be able to sit down and just play whatever comes to mind.
She started playing live music after Justin Menzies, who organizes various music events in town, encouraged her to do so. He does a remarkable job of being warm and welcoming to all the musicians and audiences, and he is exceptionally talented himself.
Stashko was quite nervous at first, but is now comfortable on stage. I'm so happy to sit there and play and I won't be shaking from nerves or anything. It's amazing to be able to process the music, play it and not feel so worried that you ruin the music.
She does not adhere to a specific genre and is not able to fully identify what it is.
The lyrics will come first, then the melody will come next. My musical tastes are very eclectic thanks to my late father, as he had such a variety of interests in so many different genres that I really appreciate him. Now, after his passing, I realize what a legacy he left.
During music lessons as a child, she discovered that the process of reading music was unfamiliar to her and found that playing by ear was the best choice for her and something that sparked her interest in music . She ends each performance with a rendition of Hockey Night in Canada in honor of her father who loved the Oilers.
Regarding what she loves most about playing music for people, Stashko said it's a way to share a spark with someone who might need it.
I will say this at the end of my live streams [on Facebook]I'll play a song, Piece I Leave, and I try to play it differently each time so they don't think I'm just making the same song. I want them to feel that so they can take their spark and share it with everyone.
The whole point of live streams, she added, is to use music to connect.
Over the past few years, I've known friends who fell through the cracks, who you absolutely never imagined would fall through the cracks. I just keep trying to spread the message that music is a good tool to feel better.
