Actor Bernard Hill has died aged 79: The Lord of the Rings and Titanic star who was due to appear alongside Martin Freeman in the BBC drama died this evening

Bernard Hill, who starred in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings, has died aged 79.

The actor, who played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film, died early this morning, his agent said.

Father of one child, he became known to an entire generation for his interpretation of the troubled King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In doing so, he starred in two films – Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – which won 11 Academy Awards and surpassed $1 billion at the box office.

Hill had become known to many in the UK for his moving and daring performance as Yosser Hughes in the 1980s drama Boys from the Blackstuff, a role which also brought him to the attention of Hollywood.

His death comes hours before his return to television in Martin Freeman's drama The Responder, which airs tonight on BBC One.

Tributes have been paid to the comedian, with praise for his “incredible talent” and a career that has seen him “make a splash across the screen”.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is testament to his incredible talent.

“From Boys from the Blackstuff to Wolf Hall, The Responder and many more, we feel truly honored to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.

Bernard Hill, pictured here in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, played the role of King Théoden in the epic fantasy trilogy

The comedian is set to return to our screens this evening in Martin Freeman's drama The Responder. Pictured: Hill (left) on set with Freeman (right) during filming of the BBC program

Bernard Hill rose to fame for his portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the 1982 BBC drama Boys from the Blackstuff.

The actor also played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic (photo).

Bernard Hill has had a varied film career, making his name in small, down-to-earth dramas before starring in films that grossed billions worldwide. Pictured: Hill at the 'Gods Own Country' premiere in Edinburgh in June 2017

Actress and musician Barbara Dickson, who starred with him in a musical based on the Beatles, was among those to pay tribute, describing him as a “wonderful actor”.

Alongside a photo of them together, she wrote: “It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Bernard Hill.

“We worked together in the wonderful show John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, (by) Willy Russell, 1974-1975.

“A truly wonderful actor. It was a privilege to have crossed his path. RIP Benny x.'

The Manchester native has had a varied career on screen, making his name in small realistic dramas, before starring in films which grossed billions worldwide.

Born in Blackley into a family of coal miners, he attended drama school with Richard Griffiths, before moving into television.

After small roles in Hard Labor and the poorly received but now acclaimed I, Claudius, he got his first big break in the early 1980s.

The actor was cast as Yosser Hughes, a working-class Liverpudlian in The Black Stuff and its sequel, Boys from the Blackstuff, in 1982.

His character was a man struggling to do the right thing after becoming unemployed and coined the phrase “gizza job” – meaning “give us a job” – which became a common refrain among protesters in Great Britain. -Thatcherite Britain.

The sequel won the Bafta for best drama series in 1983 and was ranked the seventh best television show ever made on a British Film Institute list in 2000.

The same year, he played Sergeant Putnam in Richard Attenborough's Oscar-winning biopic Gandhi, before starring in the BBC's 1983 adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play Henry VI, in which he played the Duke of York.

The actor, pictured as King Théoden, was praised for his portrayal of the aging monarch trying to protect his people from evil forces.

The actor also played the Duke of Norfolk in the 2015 adaptation of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall. Pictured: Bernard Hill on the set of Wolf Hall in Gloucester in 2014

Hill also received plaudits for his portrayal of Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 drama Titanic. Pictured: The actor on set as Captain Smith

The actor pictured with Steven MacKintosh in From There to Here, a 2013 series about the IRA bombing in Manchester.

Bernard Hill pictured with his wife Marianna Hill at the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in 2002

Hill played the Praetorian Guard Gratus in the British television series I, Claudius about the reign of the Roman Emperor Claudius.

The Manchester native will star alongside Martin Freeman in the second series of The Responder, airing tonight on the BBC.

He would later play Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron's gargantuan film, Titanic.

The 1997 film saw him play the captain of the infamous ship on what would be its first and only voyage across the Atlantic, before going down with the ship after it struck an iceberg.

This marked the start of a late career renaissance for Hill, who was later cast by Peter Jackson in the role of King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The actor was praised for his portrayal of the troubled king of Rohan, who fights valiantly to save his people from the forces of evil.

Hollywood kept calling, with Hill making appearances in the Dwayne Johnson vehicle The Scorpion King, the Halle Berry horror film Gothika and the tennis-themed romantic comedy Wimbledon.

He continued to make regular appearances on British television, before starring in the 2015 BBC drama Wolf Hall.

An adaptation of Hilary Mantel's historical fiction about the rise of Thomas Cromwell, Hill portrayed the Duke of Norfolk in the first series of the series, before being replaced by Timothy Spall in the second.

He was due to return to our screens once again this evening, with a role in Martin Freeman's BBC show The Responder.

The comedian lived in Suffolk and is survived by his wife Marianna Hill and their son Gabriel.