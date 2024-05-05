Entertainment
Actor Bernard Hill has died aged 79: The Lord of the Rings and Titanic star who was due to appear alongside Martin Freeman in the BBC drama died this evening
Bernard Hill, who starred in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings, has died aged 79.
The actor, who played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film, died early this morning, his agent said.
Father of one child, he became known to an entire generation for his interpretation of the troubled King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
In doing so, he starred in two films – Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – which won 11 Academy Awards and surpassed $1 billion at the box office.
Hill had become known to many in the UK for his moving and daring performance as Yosser Hughes in the 1980s drama Boys from the Blackstuff, a role which also brought him to the attention of Hollywood.
His death comes hours before his return to television in Martin Freeman's drama The Responder, which airs tonight on BBC One.
Tributes have been paid to the comedian, with praise for his “incredible talent” and a career that has seen him “make a splash across the screen”.
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is testament to his incredible talent.
“From Boys from the Blackstuff to Wolf Hall, The Responder and many more, we feel truly honored to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.
Bernard Hill, pictured here in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, played the role of King Théoden in the epic fantasy trilogy
The comedian is set to return to our screens this evening in Martin Freeman's drama The Responder. Pictured: Hill (left) on set with Freeman (right) during filming of the BBC program
Bernard Hill rose to fame for his portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the 1982 BBC drama Boys from the Blackstuff.
The actor also played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic (photo).
Bernard Hill has had a varied film career, making his name in small, down-to-earth dramas before starring in films that grossed billions worldwide. Pictured: Hill at the 'Gods Own Country' premiere in Edinburgh in June 2017
Actress and musician Barbara Dickson, who starred with him in a musical based on the Beatles, was among those to pay tribute, describing him as a “wonderful actor”.
Alongside a photo of them together, she wrote: “It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Bernard Hill.
“We worked together in the wonderful show John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, (by) Willy Russell, 1974-1975.
“A truly wonderful actor. It was a privilege to have crossed his path. RIP Benny x.'
The Manchester native has had a varied career on screen, making his name in small realistic dramas, before starring in films which grossed billions worldwide.
Born in Blackley into a family of coal miners, he attended drama school with Richard Griffiths, before moving into television.
After small roles in Hard Labor and the poorly received but now acclaimed I, Claudius, he got his first big break in the early 1980s.
The actor was cast as Yosser Hughes, a working-class Liverpudlian in The Black Stuff and its sequel, Boys from the Blackstuff, in 1982.
His character was a man struggling to do the right thing after becoming unemployed and coined the phrase “gizza job” – meaning “give us a job” – which became a common refrain among protesters in Great Britain. -Thatcherite Britain.
The sequel won the Bafta for best drama series in 1983 and was ranked the seventh best television show ever made on a British Film Institute list in 2000.
The same year, he played Sergeant Putnam in Richard Attenborough's Oscar-winning biopic Gandhi, before starring in the BBC's 1983 adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play Henry VI, in which he played the Duke of York.
The actor, pictured as King Théoden, was praised for his portrayal of the aging monarch trying to protect his people from evil forces.
The actor also played the Duke of Norfolk in the 2015 adaptation of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall. Pictured: Bernard Hill on the set of Wolf Hall in Gloucester in 2014
Hill also received plaudits for his portrayal of Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 drama Titanic. Pictured: The actor on set as Captain Smith
The actor pictured with Steven MacKintosh in From There to Here, a 2013 series about the IRA bombing in Manchester.
Bernard Hill pictured with his wife Marianna Hill at the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in 2002
Hill played the Praetorian Guard Gratus in the British television series I, Claudius about the reign of the Roman Emperor Claudius.
The Manchester native will star alongside Martin Freeman in the second series of The Responder, airing tonight on the BBC.
He would later play Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron's gargantuan film, Titanic.
The 1997 film saw him play the captain of the infamous ship on what would be its first and only voyage across the Atlantic, before going down with the ship after it struck an iceberg.
This marked the start of a late career renaissance for Hill, who was later cast by Peter Jackson in the role of King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
The actor was praised for his portrayal of the troubled king of Rohan, who fights valiantly to save his people from the forces of evil.
Hollywood kept calling, with Hill making appearances in the Dwayne Johnson vehicle The Scorpion King, the Halle Berry horror film Gothika and the tennis-themed romantic comedy Wimbledon.
He continued to make regular appearances on British television, before starring in the 2015 BBC drama Wolf Hall.
An adaptation of Hilary Mantel's historical fiction about the rise of Thomas Cromwell, Hill portrayed the Duke of Norfolk in the first series of the series, before being replaced by Timothy Spall in the second.
He was due to return to our screens once again this evening, with a role in Martin Freeman's BBC show The Responder.
The comedian lived in Suffolk and is survived by his wife Marianna Hill and their son Gabriel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13384743/Bernard-Hill-dies-Titanic-Lord-Rings-Titanic-star-passes-away.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What we learned from local voting ahead of the upcoming UK general election
- Actor Bernard Hill has died aged 79: The Lord of the Rings and Titanic star who was due to appear alongside Martin Freeman in the BBC drama died this evening
- Mario Gabelli Reveals His Secrets to Beating the Market and Offers Some Favorite Stock Picks
- High-tech wages have risen more than 12% since the start of 2024
- Israel orders Al Jazeera to shut down its local operation and seizes some equipment from the channel
- Imran Khan's Journey: From Jamshedpur Fc to Indian National Team
- Muslim Community Understands Congress, INDIA Bloc Using Them As Pawns, Says PM Modi
- USA qualifies for four Olympic track and field relays on first day of world track and field relays
- Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal Disables Comments on Instagram After Being Slammed for 'Expressionless' Acting
- The late Reece takes wickets as Sussex builds lead
- Ministers issue statement for Red Dress Day 2024
- Google should use Gemini Nano to build new Nest Hub