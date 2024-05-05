What's on your shelf? : Ashly Burch, actress of Borderlands, Life Is Strange and Horizon Zero Dawn





Booked For The Week is our weekly chat with people in the industry about the books they love, have loved, and hope to love in the future. Hello reader who is also a reader, and welcome to Booked For The Week – our new Sunday feature where we ask a selection of interesting questions to people in the industry about books! The very first book was written in the 1200s by the famous scholar and six-time world wrestling champion Booker T, a fact you would know if you simply read more books. This week, it's the voice of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and many more, writer, singer, and endless other cool stuff, Ashly Burch! Well done Ashly! Do you mind if we look at your library? What are you currently reading? I'm currently reading Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. I've never read his work before and I really enjoy it. Ha, is “enjoy” the word? It's quite heartbreaking. I am very moved by it. What was the last time you read? I last read The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith. It was also the first of his books that I read. It was less dark than expected, which was a relief to me because it's a sapphic story and we have enough dark stories to last a lifetime. However, I am curious about his more psychological books. I might try Edith's Diary or The Talented Mr. Ripley as my next Highsmith adventure. What are you planning next? I'll either finish the Red Rising trilogy and read Morning Star, or start The Three Body Problem. Yes, I'm one of those bitches who jump the bandwagon. Drag me if necessary. Which book do you cite the most? I rarely pull books directly from quotes, but I think about concepts or scenes quite frequently. I think a lot about the statement that Yuval Noah Harari makes in Sapiens – that cows are both the most evolutionarily successful and the most miserable species on the planet. I think a lot about the ending of Grace And Grit and how it makes me think about my relationship with death. And I think of the end of Everything Matters! An old friend gave me this book during a difficult time and it always helps to think about it. What book are you bothering your friends to read? I always try to ridicule Me And White Supremacy, Crying In H Mart and anything by Octavia Butler. In particular, I think the Lilith's Brood series is wild, ambitious and fascinating. It was my first meeting with her and it's still my favorite part of her work. What book would you like to see someone adapt into a game? I think the Broken Earth trilogy would make a hell of a game franchise. I don't know if some of the novel's revelations would really work in a gaming context, but ooooh those game mechanics would be juicy and narratively rich! Once again, Ashly didn't successfully mention every book in existence, so check back next week for another cool person to tell us about her favorites. And remember: a book in the hand is worth two in the foot (I will invent a good signature soon.)

