Entertainment
Star Wars Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Speaks Out About Horrible Online Abuse After The Phantom Menace
Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the 1999 Star Wars prequel. Episode I The Phantom Menacereflected on the intense negative reactions he received.
The Phantom Menace was criticized by most, but not all, fans and critics upon its first release, with most criticism focusing on the buffoonish character of Jar Jar, a Gungun from the planet Naboo.
Best, who provided the voice and motion capture reference for Jar Jar, has previously spoken about his mental health struggles following the backlash, revealing that he once considered suicide.
Everybody came for me, he said People magazine, in an interview coinciding with the film's theatrical re-release on Star Wars Day (May 4).
Alluding to the revolutionary nature of his performance in motion capture, prior to The Lord of the RingsLike Gollum, he said: “I'm the first person to do this kind of work, but I was also the first black man, a black man.
Best said he was excluded from similar work in the industry due to backlash surrounding the character, although he was not involved in the writing process. Much of Jar Jar's criticism has focused on the cartoonish, child-friendly nature of his humor and the broad Jamaican-influenced patois in which he expressed himself.
The actor, now 50, said it was the first classic case of cyberbullying, which extended to attacks on himself as a person.
It really wasn't easy, he said. I was very young. I was 26 years old. And it's hard to have the idea that what you've worked for your whole life, you're finally getting it, and you're finally in the big leagues and at the highest level of the game, and you're fighting back. All these years, you're like I belong at the top of the game. I belong at the highest level.
He added: And then all of a sudden, people pull the rug out from under you. And I was like: What happens now? My career began and ended.
I didn't know what to do, and unfortunately, there really wasn't anyone who could help me because it was such a unique position; this had never happened before in history, especially with the Internet component. But [Star Wars director George Lucas] is untouchable, and everyone else was untouchable. Who wasn't untouchable? Me. Everyone came to me.
The story at least ends well for Best: he was subsequently adopted by the Star Wars community and featured in the recent series. The Mandalorianplaying a Jedi Knight.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to The Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK & ROI), email [email protected] or visit THE Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you reside in the United States and you or someone you know is currently in need of mental health assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential helpline available to anyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
