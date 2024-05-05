10 Must-See Bollywood Action Movies That Will Blow Your Mind





Bollywood is not just about romance and drama; it also excels in high-octane action films that can keep you on the edge of your seat. If you are a fan of thrilling stunts, explosive sequences and gripping narratives, then we have a treat for you. Here is a list of 10 best Indian action movies that are sure to blow your mind. These films not only feature daring heroic acts, but also feature complex plots and remarkable performances. From classic hits to modern blockbusters, these best Bollywood action films are must-sees for any movie buff. Sholay Sholay/IMDb IMDb rating: 8.2/10 Released on: August 15, 1975 Director: Ramesh Sippy Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan Synopsis: Set in the small village of Ramgarh, retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh recruits two hapless criminals to capture the ruthless bandit leader, Gabbar Singh. Sholay is not just a film; it's an experience filled with action, emotion and iconic characters. It is a pioneer among the best Indian action films, known for its dramatic flair and memorable dialogues. Dabang Dabangg/ IMDb IMDb rating: 6.2/10 Released on: September 10, 2010 Director: Abhinav Kashyap Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood Synopsis: This film features Bollywood's beloved cop Chulbul Pandey, a fearless but corrupt police officer with his justice. Dabang is a blend of fantasy action sequences and comedy, making it one of the best Indian action films. The one who tiger A Tiger Tha / IMDb IMDb rating: 5.5/10 Released on: August 15, 2012 Director: Kabir Khan Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Shorey Synopsis: An Indian spy, named Tiger, is sent on a mission to retrieve information before it reaches Pakistan. What follows is a thrilling spy saga that spans multiple countries. Known for his sleek action sequences, The one who tiger is a must-see for fans of the best Bollywood action films. War War/IMDb IMDb rating: 6.5/10 Released on: October 2, 2019 Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor Synopsis: An Indian soldier is tasked with eliminating his former mentor who has gone rogue. War is praised for its world-class action choreography and is a visual spectacle among the best Indian action films. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Baahubali 2: The Conclusion/IMDb IMDb rating: 8.2/10 Released on: April 28, 2017 Director: SS Rajamouli Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj Synopsis: This epic follows the battle between two brothers for the throne of Mahishmati. With its grandeur, epic story and breathtaking visuals, Baahubali 2 has set the bar high for the best action films in Bollywood. Singh Singham/IMDb IMDb rating: 6.8/10 Released on: July 22, 2011 Director: Rohit Shetty Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj Synopsis: Following the story of an honorable cop fighting corruption, Singh offers not only gripping fight scenes but also a strong moral core. This is an important film in the genre of best Indian action films for its powerful dialogues and Ajay Devgn's strong performance. Rowdy Rathore Rowdy Rathore/ IMDb IMDb rating: 5.8/10 Released on: June 1, 2012 Director: God Lord Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha Synopsis: A petty thief turns into a fierce cop to avenge the wrongs done to his loved ones. Rowdy Rathore is a delight for fans of Bollywood's best action films, known for its catchy music and vibrant performances. Bang Bang Bang Bang/ IMDb IMDb rating: 5.5/10 Released on: October 2, 2014 Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Synopsis: A young bank receptionist finds herself drawn into the world of a mysterious and seductive stranger whose enemies have a global reach. Bang Bang is stylish, fun and packed with adrenaline-pumping action, making it a must-see in the field of best Bollywood action films. Raees Raees/ IMDb IMDb rating: 6.8/10 Released on: January 25, 2017 Director: Rahul Dholakia Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Synopsis: Set in the 1980s, Raees tells the story of a clever smuggler who finds himself challenged by a tough police officer. The film combines action, political intrigue and drama, securing its place among the best Indian action films. Ghajini Ghajini/IMDb IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 Released on: December 25, 2008 Director: AR Murugadoss Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan, Pradeep Rawat Synopsis: A mix of revenge, romance and psychological thriller, Ghajini follows the story of a businessman suffering from short-term memory loss who uses notes, tattoos and photographs to track down the man who killed his lover. This film is often cited as one of the best action films in Bollywood for its innovative narrative and Aamir Khan's transformative performance. These best Bollywood action films not only feature thrilling narratives and stunning choreography, but also reflect the depth and diversity of Indian cinema. Whether you're in the mood for romantic action or a realistic thriller, this list has something for every action lover. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be entertained with some of the most exhilarating films that Bollywood has to offer. Photo: IMDb

