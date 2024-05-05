The country music star collapsed and died after the show. The latest news on his recovery | Entertainment

Connect with us

The country music star collapsed and died after the show. The latest news on his recovery

It's been nearly two weeks since the country music world last heard from breakout artist Colt Ford, and it's not entirely unexpected.

When Ford spoke to fans on April 24 he did so from his hospital bed, and he was visibly weak and speaking softly. This was no surprise because, at that point, Ford had been hospitalized in Arizona for three weeks after collapsing following a show there in early April.

This week brought many revelations and, all things considered, it was a great week for Ford and his fans. And that's because the singer revealed to the world that he died twice after collapsing and that doctors gave him less than a 1% chance of surviving after bringing him back.

Fans have continued to send prayers and well wishes to Ford since he appeared on X, formerly Twitter, to address them. But, once again, everything has been calm since.

So how's Ford doing? What do we know about what has happened since then?

Well, the answer is: not much more than what Ford left us that day. But Ford told fans he was going to have to take time, be selfish and try to heal when he left his video message.

Again, completely understandable.

I just wanted to say to you guys, thank you everyone for all the prayers, the love, the comments, the messages, Ford said then. I still have a long way to go, but I promise you this old country boy will come back. It probably won't be this year, and I hate to have to miss all these shows, but I'll be back.

This happened after he called into the Big D & Bubba radio show on April 23 to talk about what happened to him.

Ford said he had just gotten back on his tour bus after playing at Dierks Bentleys Whiskey Row bar in Mesa, Arizona, when he texted his fiancée, Hi baby.

And then I dropped dead, he said.

Ford said luckily his group came to him and found him. And, he said, country music star Brantley Gilbert was involved in getting him to the hospital and, ultimately, making sure he was transferred to another hospital when the one where They found themselves did not have the proper equipment to deal with Ford's heart condition.

He said, I don't care what you do, take him to the other hospital, Ford said of Gilbert.

Ford said he died during transport to the other hospital.

However, it wasn't just the revelation of death and return that got people talking. This was Ford's religious revelation in the days that followed.

They brought me back, he said on the Big D & Bubba show. They saved my life. The Lord had more to do for me.

He said one of his doctors told him they wouldn't have given him a 1% chance of living.

He said, 'I'd give you a 0.1 percent chance that you survived,'” Ford said.

I had so much trauma in my body and in my heart, he said. I had three stents installed (in my heart).

The trauma his fans continue to pray over will be healed as they look forward to the next update from Ford himself.

Ford, who has worked closely with Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson and Jason Aldean, has had his share of health issues. Taste of Country reported last year that he was battling myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease.

He also reportedly had eye cancer and required surgery three years ago to correct it.

Ford, whose real name is Jason Farris Brown, is a former professional golfer. He has released eight studio albums, the first of which was released in 2008, and his most recent, Must Be Country, released in 2023.

