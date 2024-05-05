



Isaiah Lee, the The man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022 and was arrested and jailed for the incident is suing the venue and the security team he hired, Los Angeles said. ABC 7 Reports. The lawsuit, which was filed Friday, claims that Hollywood Bowl security guards along with members of Chappelle's crew beat Lee “mercilessly” after he jumped on the stage where Chappelle was performing during the festival Netflix Is a Joke on May 3, 2022. Lee, who identifies as bisexual, “was upset by the discriminatory nature” of Chappelle's jokes that night, so he “rushed the stage in protest at the end of the show,” according to the lawsuit . According to the lawsuit, Lee was also offended by Chappelle's jokes involving the homeless community; Lee also experienced homelessness, as CBS News Ratings. “In an act of protest, Mr. Lee attacked the comedian,” court documents state. The suit claims that instead of intervening when Chappelle's entourage allegedly beat Lee, security at the venue “allowed” them to attack him. “These individuals spat on Lee and intentionally dislocated his arm,” the lawsuit alleges. The assault, which was filmed, shows Lee running on stage and tackling Chappelle as he speaks; Security is then seen quickly rushing after Lee. Lee was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and possession of a weapon with intent to assault (he was found to be in possession of a replica weapon capable of ejecting a knife blade, according to authorities). He served time in prison before being paroled in March to the Lake Hughes Recovery Center in Gorman, California. Tendency Chappelle was not injured in the incident. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped on a… a backstage,” Chappelle joked after the incident, according to videos of attendees posted online at the time. “I’ve always wanted to do this.” Chappelle has been criticized for his jokes and comments relating to the LGBTQ+ community, including transphobic jokes made during his specials, such as in The closestwhich caused Netflix employees and their allies to walk out in protest, and stand-up shows, which also led to protests.

