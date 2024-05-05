Oprah, Trump and a Who's Who of Hollywood Hype for Diddy's 1998 Birthday Party in VHS Party Invitation





How times change! Amid Diddy's explosive abuse scandal, a source sent Page Six a jaw-dropping VHS tape that was sent as an invitation to the mogul's 29th birthday in 1998. The nearly six-minute video serves as both a time capsule of the height of the Bad Boy era and a reminder of how far Diddy — who even skipped this year's Grammy Awards — has slipped socially over the course of investigation. The tape – which arrived in the hands of the most powerful and glamorous actors in Los Angeles and New York in a black velvet sleeve with “The Birthday Gala, November 4 1998” written in white script – features Oprah , Donald Trump, Derek Jeter, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Magic Johnson, Will Smith, Ben Stiller, Joan Rivers, Wyclef Jean, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Tommy Hilfiger, Clive Davis, Ronald Perelman, Penny Marshall, Robin Leach and Stephen Baldwin, among others, took turns touting the party, encouraging recipients to RSVP and goofing off on camera. Oprah Winfrey was one of several celebrities who appeared in a video invitation to Diddy's 29th birthday party in 1998. Page six Trump called the rapper “legendary P Diddy.” Page six The video serves as a time capsule of Diddy's fame and the extent of his fall. Getty Images Diddy posing with Angie Harmon and her cake at the party. Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison It begins with a weird home video-style skit in which Danny Devito — lying on a couch under a blanket — says, “That's right, Puff Daddy's having a party, and here's Puff Daddy inviting you to come!” Let's have fun! Then the cavalcade of A-Listers take turns reading a script detailing the date and time, exactly how fabulous (and expensive) the affair will be, then reading out an address to RSVP. They said the location – which turned out to be Cipriani Wall Street – would be revealed later. Trump refers to the “I'll Be Missing You rapper” as “the legendary P Diddy,” some — including Rock and Degeneres — tease Diddy for his many names, and some mock their own discomfort with hip hop slang . Chris Rock made jokes in the invite about Diddy's many nicknames. Page six Ellen DeGeneres was included in the star-studded video. Page six “I had forgotten how much he was made of [the party in the press]”, said a distinguished screenwriter who attended the party, “I think the biggest celebrities and moguls were fascinated by the audacity of this 29-year-old kid. The Daily News reported at the time that the party cost $600,000 and that 1,600 people were on the list. In addition to those in the video, Henry Winkler, Aerin Lauder, Mike Tyson, Minnie Driver, Mark Wahlberg, Lenny Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Sarah Ferguson, Martha Stewart, Jay Z and Naomi Cambell were also in attendance. The Observer compared it to Truman Capote's black-and-white ball at the Plaza, writing that while Capote's party celebrated “the crème de la crème of society, Mr. Combs celebrated the kind of high-profile business success and of notoriety that knows no race or class boundaries. Mariah Carey attends Diddy's party at Cipriani's in New York on November 4, 1998. Penske Media via Getty Images Jay-Z posing at Diddy's party in 1998. Penske Media via Getty Images Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie also sued him in December, accusing him of rape and other forms of abuse. In March, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided as part of what appears to be a sex trafficking investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

